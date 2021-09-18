



The head of the National Crime Investigation Agency (NCA), also known as the FBI, has resigned to focus on cancer treatment.

Dame Lynne Owens announced on Friday that she would retire as NCA general secretary after 32 years of law enforcement work.

The former Seori Police Chief, who oversaw significant changes at the NCA, which is in charge of organized crime, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer and recently received treatment.

“After receiving treatment for breast cancer in the summer, the prognosis is completely positive and he has recovered well from the initial surgery,” she said in a statement.

While returning to work I keep in mind that I have recently been away from work for almost 4 weeks and the next step is to require a longer period of absence.

During my service, I have tried to focus on my responsibility to the public and to those who lead ahead of me, and I cannot honestly conclude that it is in the interest of the institution to leave such uncertainty in leadership.

Likewise, we know we need to create time and space to heal physically and emotionally without the pressure to come back on our own. It doesn’t seem like my work life is over, and I want to contribute again in the future.

She has led the agency since January 2016 after joining the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989 as a cop and after a career spanning three police officers.

In the past fiscal year, the NCA has seen a nearly 40% increase in chaos where intentional activity has prevented organized criminal gangs (or individuals) from carrying out their usual level of activity.

Owens was honored this year for his service to law enforcement agencies.

In her statement, she said: There is no doubt in my mind that the National Crime Agency will continue to grow stronger. Our outstanding police officers work tirelessly to protect the public from serious and organized crime.

We’ve worked hard to share some of our great results, and we’ve been working hard in the UK; Citizens, communities and businesses are safer as a result of their actions at home and abroad. I am proud of them and everything they do.

An interim secretary-general will be appointed by the Interior Secretary as soon as possible, according to the NCA, and Owens’ effective successor will be appointed through a competitive recruitment process and the Interior Minister will lead the agency, the NCA said.

