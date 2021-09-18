Latest Travel Rules and Restrictions – Forbes Advisor UK





The latest news on travel to and from the UK, including quarantine requirements, testing and changes to the government’s traffic light system for overseas destinations.

Government Travel Rules Reorganization: Traffic Light System Ends October 4th

In a series of tweets today, Transport Minister Grant Schapps MP announced changes to the rules governing international travel to the UK for UK citizens. This will end pre-departure screening for vaccinated travelers.

People arriving in other UK countries must follow the rules issued by their competent authorities (more details will follow when rules are available).

As of October 4, the government will maintain a red list of high-risk countries and move the rest of the world to a single base.

Schapps tweeted, “From Monday 4 October, a full vaccination will eliminate the need for pre-departure testing before arriving in the UK from non-adequate countries and will replace PCR testing conducted in the UK from the end of October. The cheaper side Day 2 of returning home with a flow test.”

The government wants this system in place for vacationers returning after the upcoming semi-annual vacation.

All passengers are still required to fill out a passenger locator form prior to travel. Visit here for current requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers in green, amber and red countries.

From 4 October, unvaccinated passengers returning from non-red countries will be required to undergo pre-departure testing, day 2 and day 8 PCR testing during a 10-day self-isolation period. Day 5 test release remains an option to reduce the duration of self-isolation.

Schapps also announced changes to the current red list by removing eight countries (Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya). Changes will take effect next Wednesday (September 22) at 4am.

Schapps posted a tweet announcing the dismantling of the country’s often controversial traffic light system, which ranks according to perceived Covid risk. And simplified action for the rest of the world – the right balance to manage public health risks as a number one priority.”

From 4 October, the government also expands the list of countries whose vaccination programs are considered equivalent to the UK. And they will not be required to self-isolate.

The 17 countries and territories include Japan and Singapore. See here for a full list of countries.

Wales introduces vaccine passports in October

Welsh people will have to prove that they have been double-vaccinated or not infected with COVID-19 in order to visit nightclubs and events from next month.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford announced today 17 September, citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases during the summer. The new measures will take effect from 1st October.

From that point on, entry to the next event requires either a negative lateral flow test result from a test performed 48 hours prior to the event, or an NHS Covid Pass certifying that two doses have been given.

Nightclub Indoor standing events for over 500 people Outdoor standing events for over 4,000 people All events for over 10,000 people

People who have been double immunized can get an NHS Covid Pass through a dedicated app or by visiting the Covid Status website.

Government Announces Travel Rule Changes Today

It was confirmed that the government is planning to announce a plan to reorganize the COVID-19 travel system within today.

Transport Minister Grants Schapps said on Twitter, “We will be taking steps to streamline international travel later today to reduce costs, access higher levels of immunization and keep us all safe.”

There is speculation that the amber level of the traffic light traffic system could be eliminated with countries designated as green or red. This could mean that the need for fully vaccinated travelers to be tested for Covid-19 before departing for the UK and after arriving from a wider range of countries will be eliminated.

We will update as we get more information.

Updated 10 September 2021 – Increased speculation about the future of traffic light systems

According to media reports, the government could announce structural changes to the traffic light system as early as mid-next week.

The system, which ranks countries as green, amber or red based on the incidence of COVID-19, was always due to be reviewed by October 1. We hope that evaluating your ongoing merits before this date will provide clarity on your international travel opportunities, especially your testing and quarantine requirements.

Under the current system, travelers returning to the UK from Green List countries and fully vaccinated travelers from Amber List countries are not required to go into quarantine, but must be tested for COVID-19 before departing for the UK. Second day back home. If the test results are positive, self-isolation is required.

Travel industry leaders say the high cost of testing is deterring people from booking vacations abroad. They hope that overhauling the traffic light system will eliminate the need for testing if the destination country has an immunization record equivalent to that of the UK.

The red list, which advises governments to refrain from travel except in the most extreme circumstances, remains in place, according to the BBC.

The government has commented on the effect that the system will be reviewed by October 1 as planned.

Update August 26, 2021 – Canada, Thailand in red out of 7 countries to join the green list

At 4:00 AM on Monday 30 August 2021, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores were added to the British Government Green Traffic Light Travel List.

This means that travelers returning to the UK from these locations do not need to be quarantined, regardless of their vaccination status, unless they test positive for coronavirus on the second day of their return. You will also need to take a test and fill out a passenger locator form before your return flight.

If they still test positive abroad, the government says they should not travel and should follow local protocols instead.

As of the same time and date, Thailand and Montenegro have been added to the official redlist. Passengers arriving in the UK from Red List destinations are required to quarantine for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow necessary testing requirements.

The cost of staying in a quarantine ‘hotel’ can be found below, along with other requirements for travelers from various destinations.

Update August 8, 2021 – Quarantine Rule Relaxation for France, European Countries Move to Green List

at a glance

French summer vacation opening change to increase quarantine hotel fees from 12 August

France changed its status from amber plus to amber on the government’s list of international travel traffic lights following the change that went into effect at 4 am. This means travelers who have received two doses of the NHS Covid vaccine returning from France to the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Welsh authorities have not yet announced a decision on the matter.

Related: Travel Insurance in Amber Countries: What You Need to Know

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway have also moved from amber to green.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) move from red to orange list, eliminating the need for travelers stung twice by the NHS to enter government quarantined hotels for 10 days. Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte have been added to the red list.

Travelers traveling from the UK to any destination on the traffic light list should check the conditions and restrictions that may apply to those entering the country they wish to visit.

The government is recommending that travelers returning from Spain on the yellow list perform PCR testing as a pre-departure test whenever possible. Subject to current requirements, returning travelers may perform a lateral flow test. This test is cheaper and returns faster results.

Increased hotel isolation costs

The government has also announced a sharp increase in the cost of staying in quarantine hotels from August 12th. This affects people returning from Red List countries.

Update 28 July 2021 – EU and US double jab travelers get green light to visit UK

at a glance

The government relaxes restrictions to remove self-isolation requirements. UK residents are still subject to restrictions on entry into the US. Travelers from the UK to certain European countries may be subject to quarantine upon arrival.

The government does not allow travelers arriving in the UK from amber countries that have been fully vaccinated in the US and Europe (EU member states excluding France*, European Free Trade Union (EU) countries** and small European countries such as Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City). announced. There is no need to quarantine when entering the UK.

* Travelers who have been in France within 10 days prior to arrival in the UK must continue to be quarantined for 10 days after arrival and be tested for COVID-19 2 or earlier and 8 or later, even if they have been vaccinated.

** Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland

Changes will take effect on Monday, August 2nd at 4am.

Travelers must undergo PCR corona screening before departure and on the 2nd day after arrival. In other words, the requirement to be tested on the 8th day has been removed.

People vaccinated in the US must also provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries traveling to the UK will be denied entry if they do not complete the passenger locator form.

The mandated administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland await the announcement of rules for inbound travelers from the EU and USA.

Earlier this month, the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised people not to travel to the UK and said those who insist on traveling should only travel if they have been double-vaccinated. The stated reason for this guidance is the increase in the number of cases in the UK.

It’s still unclear whether advice for US travelers will change as the number of cases in the UK now declines.

Currently, the US border is closed to travelers from the UK except US citizens. Again, it is believed that both governments are considering introducing a transatlantic travel route, but there are no signs that this will change in the near future.

cruise control off

The government has also confirmed that international cruise sailing will resume in the UK from 2 August 2021 in accordance with Public Health England guidelines. International Cruise Travel Advice is revised to encourage travelers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad.

The move follows close monitoring of epidemiological evidence gained through the reopening of the domestic cruise industry earlier this year.

Some operators are claiming that cruises can only take place if passengers have been fully vaccinated against NHS Covid-19. For example, Saga says: Therefore, all guests must be vaccinated with both vaccines at least 14 days prior to departure.”

Learn more about professional cruise travel insurance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/uk/advisor/travel-insurance/2021/09/17/travel-rules-restrictions-latest-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

