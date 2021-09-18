The secret talks behind the US deal that France called “betrayal”





According to French officials, Mr Blinken also remained silent on June 25 when his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, welcomed him to Paris where Mr Blinken spent his high school years and extolled the importance of l agreement on French submarines.

And as recently as August 30, when the French and Australian Defense and Foreign Ministers held their annual consultation, they issued a joint statement saying the two countries were determined to deepen cooperation in the industry. defense and underlined the importance of the future submarine program. .

By then, the Australians not only knew the program was dead, but they had almost sealed the tentative deal with Washington and London.

French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Tienne has said in several interviews that he first heard about the deal in leaked reports in Australian media and in Politico. Other French officials said they suspected something was going on a week ago, but did not get an immediate response from Mr Blinken or Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The first U.S. official to discuss the details with Yours ambassador was Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, hours before Wednesday’s public announcement.

US officials insist it was not for them to tell the French about their trade deal with Australia. But now, in light of the blast, some officials say they regret not insisting that the Australians be on par with the French on their intentions earlier.

The Chinese government has also not been notified, which is not surprising since the official US position is that the submarine deal does not target any particular nation. But China’s first response to the new alliance, awkwardly named AUKUS (for Australia, UK and US), was that it was extremely irresponsible and would spark an arms race. In fact, the latest Chinese report from the Pentagon indicates that the Chinese navy has built a dozen nuclear submarines, some of which can carry nuclear weapons. Australia has pledged never to deploy nuclear weapons.

Even before Mr Macron recalled the ambassadors, Mr Bidens ‘assistants seemed taken aback by the ferocity of the French response, particularly Mr Le Drians’ characterization that it was a stabbing. in the back. They suggested the French were too dramatic and believe the two countries will gradually return to normal relations. History suggests they may be right: A huge breach caused by the British and French invasion of the Suez Canal in 1956 was finally covered up, as was the Nixon clash with the Japanese in 1971, when the United States United have given no notice of their decision to exit the gold standard.

