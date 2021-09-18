Leonardo Helicopter Boss warns of billion-dollar investment at risk if UK doesn’t order | aerospace industry





Italian-owned helicopter manufacturer Leonardo said it could reconsider its $1 billion investment proposal in British manufacturing if the government does not choose to replace the Royal Air Forces Puma fleet.

The Pentagon announced in the spring that it wants to replace the Puma and eventually three other models. RAFs have been using pumas since the 1970s, and upgraded versions have been used extensively to transport troops in warfare, including the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Leonardo is competing with European aerospace giant Airbus to build a new medium-sized helicopter by around 2025. The Italian company owns the UK’s only helicopter plant in Yeovil, Somerset, employing 3,000 people, but Airbus has committed to making 400 this week. The government contract will allow you to get a job on a new helicopter production line at the plant in Broughton, North Wales.

Nick Whitney, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters UK, said his company will be able to deliver the AW149 aircraft faster through its existing facilities, and that the contract will include a previously unreported foreign direct investment (including more than 500m) from a Rome-based manufacturer. ) can be turned off. Yeovil.

If the UK government doesn’t show confidence in the UK home lottery wing company, they should question why the parent company should invest the same size, Whitney told The Guardian. He was speaking at Defense and Security Equipment International, a controversial arms trade show in London.

The Yeovil plant is one of the UK’s oldest aerospace facilities, founded in 1915 by Westland Aircraft Works to build airplanes to fight in World War I. The fate of the factory has long been politically sensitive. In 1986 it was the subject of a power struggle between then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her Defense Secretary Michael Heseltin over whether it should be sold to European or American buyers.

The threat to the Yeovil plant could be difficult for governments, with helping poorer parts of the UK a top priority for Boris Johnson.

Whitney said there is no direct job threat to the Yeovil factory, but orders for new crafts will help keep it up.

Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo previously discussed a potential investment of $1 billion with UK Export Minister Graham Stuart before the reshuffle this week. The company emphasized its importance to the local economy as well as attracting large amounts of foreign direct investment as the post-Brexit UK seeks to describe itself as a Global Britain.

The Pentagon has not yet released the desired specifications for the new helicopter, but Airbus insisted the government should openly compete for work. Airbus will assemble the new military version of the existing model, the H175M, at its Broughton facility, which makes wings for commercial aircraft such as the A320 and A350.

Colin James, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters UK, said he likes the opportunity to compete. Today the UK helicopter industry is a bit sluggish. It does not generate exports. With a strong aerospace company like Airbus looking to invest in the UK, why not compete?

In an interview with The Guardian, James said Airbus would focus on exporting helicopters as well as meeting Britain’s military needs. He argued that the investment in Broughton could help advance the UK helicopter industry as NATO countries begin designing next-generation rotorcraft in the next decade.

