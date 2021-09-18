UK-Scotland Free Port Controversy





Scottish Economy Minister Ivan McKee has announced that the Scottish government will create its own Green Port instead, claiming that UK ministers have refused to ensure that the port plan can be supported by fair working conditions and net-zero ambition. .

However, in a letter from the Scots to McKee, Scottish Minister Alister Jack agreed that any joint prospectus drawn up by both governments to bid for free ports will reach net zero and reflect the very high importance of including fair labor practices. .

But Jack said the standard of the national living wage, not the real living wage, should be applied.

Business Minister Ivan McKee rejected the UK government’s Freeport plan.Read More

A UK government source said there was frustration and anger at the Scottish government’s move and criticized the new SNP-Green government agreement for the decision.

Freeport has been welcomed by the Boris Johnson government as a major part of Britain’s post-Brexit plan to promote international trade.

SEZs, which can be airports or ports, remove customs rules, such as taxes on imports, to stimulate economic activity and increase manufacturing.

One free port in Scotland was operating from Glasgow Prestwick Airport until 2012, when the then British government decided not to renew the legislation that applied to seven across the UK.

However, in the 2021 budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that it will open eight locations in the UK, benefiting from a range of tax incentives such as increased capital allowances, reduced stamp duty and contributions to employers’ state insurance for additional employees. They also have access to up to $175 million in renewable and infrastructure funds.

As a result of government spending on Scottish Free Ports and UK Free Ports, expected to receive up to $120 million in tax cuts over five years, the Scottish Government is expected to receive similar benefits, expected to receive an additional $18 million in funding. The Aberdeen Council, Forth Ports in Edinburgh, and the ports of Dundee and Cromarty Firth were among the Scottish regions keen to submit bids.

The Scottish government previously said it would adopt the free port model as a Green Port, but continued discussions with the UK government on a joint guide to bidders, expected to be released later this month.

However, in Friday’s announcement, McKee said Jack failed to provide the UK government’s firm commitment to real living wage payments and net zero conditions for Scotland’s green port operations, and as a result, the Scottish government is now working to meet the specific needs of the Scottish economy. We are working on a plan to develop a designed green port model.

He said: Any model implemented in Scotland must include an unwavering commitment to fair labor and conditionality around net zero.

“This is a central tenet of Scotland’s future economy and the principles we cannot compromise on. What the UK government offers does not reflect that, and it does not provide a fair set of funds or, in fact, an important role for a real living wage in stable salaries and employment contracts. It is not aware of the role.

It’s hard to understand why British ministers are trying to dilute their strong commitment to fair work, including paying real living wages, when implementing free ports in Scotland.

With COP26 just a few weeks away, the UK government must work with us to help achieve a net zero economy, given that both the Scottish and UK governments have legal targets to reduce carbon emissions.

Therefore, the Scottish government has no choice but to go ahead with plans to further develop a green port model that meets the specific needs of the Scottish economy.

A UK government source said: We have been working very hard with the Scottish government to bring the two free ports to Scotland, and the Treasury has incurs ongoing costs, but this decision is at risk.

“I don’t understand why they derailed this by using net zero red herring when all of the UK bids emphasized green credentials.

“But we know. [Scottish Greens co-convener] Since Patrick Harvie has criticized the idea, it appears that the Scottish Greens are now heavily influencing economic policy in ways that are detrimental to the Scottish economic recovery.

Working together we could have delivered a lot more, but we remain committed to this and will promote and deliver at least one Scottish Freeport.

Freeport was particularly criticized in the European Parliament in 2019 after reports of its use in tax evasion and money laundering.

Mr Harvie, now Minister of Zero Carbon Buildings and Active Travel, previously described free ports as a kind of approved tax evasion involving deregulation and competition for the bottom.

He also criticized the Scottish government for rebranding the plan as Greenports. He said that simply putting the word green in the name doesn’t change that this is a Conservative economy.

The row also caused dissatisfaction in the Scottish business community.

CBI Scotland Director Tracy Black said: “Businesses will be disappointed to see that the conflict between the UK and Scottish governments has undermined exciting opportunities for economic development.”

As we seek to rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, freeports can help shape site-based regional growth, regeneration and investment, as well as help Scottish businesses realize their full export potential.

After 18 tough months for the Scottish economy, greater collaboration between governments at all levels is needed to turn ambitions for the Scottish economy into actionable action.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce CEO, Dr. Liz Cameron described the line as an incredibly disappointing development.

She said: It is deeply regrettable that a shared agreement on the design and implementation of the Scottish Free Ports model has not been reached between the Scottish and British governments. This situation should have been avoided and many companies would be embarrassed by the lack of cooperation and partnerships.

The UK government’s decision to go on its own is disappointing, but will be welcomed by many ports where significant time and money has been invested in anticipating bids for the position.

She added: We urgently need details on how companies can bid and what’s next. Further delays are unacceptable, especially if Scotland is already behind the rest of the UK, affecting its ability to attract global investment.

We also understand the Scottish government’s intention to pursue a green port model. Businesses need details on how this will operate and it is urgent for both governments to confirm that investment incentives will be reflected across the UK to avoid a competitive disadvantage for Scottish businesses.

Scottish Conservative Party’s Net Zero, Transport and Energy spokeswoman Liam Kerr said:

“And their green partners have made it their mission to break ideas with the oil and gas industry and significant road investments.

“So we will see how long the renewed interest from Ivan McKee lasts. The Scots deserve a Scottish government to work with to accelerate our recovery from Covid.

“It is not a company that threatens jobs and the economy by handling grievances.”

A UK government spokesperson said: The UK government’s model of free ports embraces the highest employment and environmental standards.

It is disappointing that the Scottish government has decided not to work with us to bring a free port to Scotland, despite hard work to work together. The desire of enterprises is strong, and it will revitalize the economy and create jobs.

We will continue to work to ensure that Scotland can benefit from the model.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has suspended construction of a Border Control Station (BCP) at Cairn Lion “until it has received clarification from the UK government regarding its requirements for facilities and financial condition.”

Work on the BCP started last fall to protect human, animal and plant health by delegating control over EU goods arriving in Scotland via the Loch Lion ferry route from Belfast and Lann.

This was an action the British government said would not require a BCP since the check would be done in Northern Ireland.

However, Rural Minister Mairi Gougeon said: We are putting pressure on the UK government to pay for border facilities, including BCP, in accordance with EU-Exit commitments. The UK government has refused to give us the warranties we need.

In order to address some key uncertainties beyond the control of the Scottish government, it has been decided to suspend elements of this project until it can proceed with confidence in its requirements and financial position.

