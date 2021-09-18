Highway Blockades and the Green New Deal Crusade: Britain’s New Climate Activists | climate crisis





A new wave of climate activism, with highways blocked and politicians facing young people, is attempting to put pressure on the UK government ahead of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

Insulate Britain has called for action to tackle the worsening climate emergency by shutting down most of Britain’s busiest motorways after the first protests on Monday.

On Friday, activists once again clinged to the road at a major intersection around the M25, causing long back steps, clashes with angry drivers and accusations from ministers, but were arrested and removed by police.

Meanwhile, youngsters from the recently formed group Green New Deal Rising met key politicians including Rishi Sunak, Nicola Sturgeon, Keir Starmer and most recently US Democrat Nancy Pelosi while visiting Cambridge on Thursday.

They called for politicians in front of the camera to support the Green New Deal to tackle the cross-crisis of climate collapse and growing inequality. Films made by this group have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Earlier this summer, an intergovernmental panel on climate change warned of unprecedented and irreversible changes in global climate, which are expected to rise by at least 1.5 degrees. A UK government-owned climate advisor said the ministers had failed to come up with the policies needed to achieve the net zero target.

In light of these stern warnings, Insulate Britain and GND Rising are calling for urgent policy changes. Insulate Britain wants to insulate all UK homes by 2030, not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to tackle fuel poverty and create jobs.

GND Rising seeks to make the climate crisis a defining political issue in Westminster to address the ecological crisis.

Fatima Ibrahim, 28, co-founder of GND Rising, said the group started in the summer but has already trained 1,000 volunteers and is seeing growing anxiety and anger among young adults.

Ibrahim said she’s concerned not only about the climate crisis, but also about inequality and the fact that we’re the first generation who will probably be worse off than our parents.

She said these concerns include an increasingly precarious job market and collapsing public services. Those who worry about that have a home. [the] GND Rising movement.

The group’s volunteer activists have already targeted several politicians, and Ibrahim is using online training sessions and volunteer teams to research which legislators to target and which legislators to target, bringing MPs to the field in communities across the country. He said there are two strategies for deploying and building support for the program. Best place to stop them.

The hopeful thing in the role we have to play and what we are doing is that we actually have a plan to point to. It feels like it meets the challenges we face and we can finally talk about what needs to be done. It doesn’t have to be stopped.

The group tried to recruit more diverse activists. As a black woman, 22-year-old Georgina Bell said it was often difficult for her to fit in with other environmental groups, but GND Rising did a tremendous amount of work to create spaces for people of color and often marginalized groups.

It not only recognizes me positively, but many small communities that were normally marginalized highly encourage us to participate in our recent weekend training program. I’ve never seen a diverse group of people of different ethnicities and levels. Across the ability and LGBTQ+ spectrum, I was just blown away.

WATCH: GND Rising activist Fatima calls @RishiSunak to block climate action.

Government plans include only 4 billion new funding There is no comprehensive plan on how to tackle climate change They are still approving new oil and coal projects that destroy the climate pic.twitter.com/1HOksD4eFF

— Green New Deal Rising (@GNDRising) September 5, 2021

The emergence of these groups follows a fallow period of climate activism. In 2019, there was a surge in protests in which extinction activists blocked much of central London for nearly two weeks and hundreds of thousands of schools and college students took to the streets, inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have blocked the wind from the climate movement as gatherings of large groups have become difficult or often illegal.

But there are signs of a resurgence ahead of Cop26, where world leaders will have important climate talks in November. Tens of thousands of people from civil society groups and protest movements across Europe are expected in Glasgow. Extinction rebel activists again took to the streets earlier this month and a global climate strike is expected next week.

One of the newest groups, Insulate Britain, has already had a major impact, with dozens of arrests and accusations from ministers, police and angry drivers.

Their tactics were particularly criticized this week after a woman was hospitalized after a crash near the site of a protest. The cause of the crash is unknown. “This is dangerous and counterproductive,” Transportation Secretary Grant Shops said on Friday. We all agree we need to tackle climate change, but this kind of action doesn’t do anything, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution. We expect the police to act quickly to clear the road.

Zoe Cohen, a group spokesperson and former NHS employee and activist at XR, issued a deep and sincere apology to everyone affected by the delay, but said the government’s failure meant protesters had no choice.

I can assure you that no one on the road or acting as a spokesperson wants this. It’s very painful and stressful. But in fact, people are more concerned about the government’s inaction and recklessness. own well-being.

The group has been building support behind the scenes for months. Online conversations and community conferences, training and discussion groups, new recruits ranging from bricklayers to teachers and grandparents to teens were enrolled and trained.

Some of XR’s activists and organizers have previously participated in XR, and many others are new to the protests.

XRs co-founder Roger Hallam, who left the group last year, was one of those involved in Insulate Britain and was arrested before the group protested on Wednesday.

But while some of its members and tactics are familiar from XR’s previous protests, focusing on one specific need for UK home insulation is a deliberate attempt to create a crisis on housing, fuel, poverty, jobs and carbon issues. dispose.

Hallam said at an organizational meeting in June: Insulating homes in the UK is the easiest measure to reduce carbon emissions per unit of investment.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel on Thursday called on police to take decisive action against selfish activists taking part in protests in Insulate Britain.

But as additional evidence of the climate crisis emerges every day, Cohen said protests will continue.

If the government had done its part, we wouldn’t have to be here. They can solve this problem in 5 minutes by making a statement that you are serious about protecting your British family and their home.

