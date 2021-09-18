As part of the creation of the US-Australian Submarine Agreement





Officials familiar with the matter said discussions remained extremely calm, even within their own governments, given the sensitive nature of the technology, the possibility of angering China, and the belief that any word leaked could potentially do so. fail the whole thing.

The process “has been undertaken with a high degree of discretion,” said a senior administration official.

Talks took place at the staff level over the spring before the issue was raised in a meeting between Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7, which took place. held in June on the Cornish coast. There was no public disclosure of the submarine deal at the time, although a description of the White House talks indicates that leaders “agreed that the strategic context in the Indo -Pacific was changing and there was a strong rationale for deepening strategic cooperation between the three governments. “

Biden met French President Emmanuel Macron the same day, and the two seemed to get along well: Cameras caught them putting their arms around their shoulders as they walked from the beach instead of the summit. Officials said the one-on-one talks between the men, which took place on a sunny terrace overlooking Carbis Bay, appeared cordial.

But the agreement on the brewing submarines – which would ultimately scuttle France’s own deal with Australia to supply conventional submarines – was never reached, according to US and French officials.

This also did not happen in subsequent meetings between senior US and French officials, even as the France-Australia deal was presented in Paris as a sign of France’s emphasis on Pacific security. .

It was only this week that the United States officially informed France of the deal, which was finalized over the past month.

When exactly the notification occurred is something of an open dispute. French Ambassador Philippe Tienne told CNN’s Hala Gorani this week that the French government only learned of the deal on the morning of the day it was announced.

“It was a surprise,” he said. “It was no surprise that there was a discussion. We were ready to have further discussions. What was also a surprise was that all the allies, very close allies, were so involved. . ”

U.S. officials said they informed France before the announcement was made official at an event Wednesday afternoon at the White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there were conversations with the French within 24 to 48 hours before they were made public.

A person familiar with the matter said the White House called theirs on Wednesday hours before Biden made the announcement from the east room alongside Morrison and Johnson, who teleported virtually.

A US official said there was a presumption among US officials that Australia alerted France to the change of plans, and said France’s overreaction was surprising to some in the White House.

The official said that, for now, there is a general belief that the dusting will not permanently damage relations with France, but acknowledged that the feud remains in its infancy. The official acknowledged that relations between Biden and Macron – who is preparing to run for re-election – will likely take time to recover.

