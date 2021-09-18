Afghan refugees in Britain are facing homelessness and poverty, lawmakers say | Immigration and Asylum





Afghans who fled to Britain are facing homelessness and poverty amid confusion over accommodation plans, lawmakers said. And as essential supplies for newborns and mothers, primarily provided by volunteers, do not always reach them, there are concerns about ongoing care.

Most of the families were moved from quarantine to a bridging hotel. But some people, including shocked British citizens, are rushing to find accommodation. Others are being sent away from support networks. A man who lived in northern London for 23 years told The Guardian that he suffered from depression after being sent to a hotel hundreds of miles away from relatives. Another person was instructed to take a bus to Liverpool with his sick baby daughter, despite an emergency housing claim in London.

Lewisham West and Penge’s Labor MP Ellie Reeves said five families in her constituency faced homelessness and poverty because the Interior Ministry and local authorities could not decide who would house them. One member of the family, including a British man, his wife, seven months pregnant and four children under 10, found a makeshift hostel last minute not suitable for daytime use, she said.

What does a 7 month pregnant woman with 4 children under 10 do all day? It’s destructive, Reeves said. A joint approach from the Ministry of the Interior and local governments is required. People don’t care.

Reeves said another British man, whose daughter was crushed to death at Kabul airport, lives in a studio apartment with his older brother and 13-year-old son.

A lack of coordination among the authorities responsible for the evacuation has sent people hundreds of miles away from support networks. Zia Maliky, a solver and translator for British journalists living in Afghanistan, says they are applying for emergency housing with Hammersmith and Fulham, but have been ordered to travel 200 miles by bus with their sick child.

Maliky, a father of three who now lives in London, said a security guard told him to get on the bus last week. I asked where they were taking us. They said: We don’t know. I saw in the newspaper that it was Liverpool. They told us: you have to pack. The bus was coming 30 minutes later.

We were afraid. I told them that my little daughter was very sick and was vomiting and coughing. I said we were going to settle in London. Could you talk to a lawyer who helps me? They said no, we don’t want to talk to anyone. I don’t know if they don’t have the information or they don’t want to tell us.

His 7-month-old daughter Manahil has been suffering from diarrhea since leaving Afghanistan on August 28. She said the hotel’s medical staff recommended changing the formula, but Maliky said the hotel couldn’t supply it.

Andy Slaughter, Labor Representative from Hammersmith, said he had referred the Malikis case to the cabinet for housing in the borough. Slotter said: This is a very confusing picture. As far as I know, he hasn’t said anything to the legislators. If you have to move your family because it’s a quarantined hotel, why would you move 200 miles away? If you have a housing application, you should consider it.

Abdul Ghaffar, a mini-taxi driver at Barnet for 23 years, said he was sent to a hotel in Grantham, hundreds of miles from the support network. Ghaffer evacuated from Kabul after traveling to visit his wife Simi and their three children: 22-year-old Sara, 17-year-old Waqar, and 15-year-old Salaman.

Ghaffer told Barnet that he had friends and relatives who could help us. I am a British citizen. I thank the government but I am unhappy here. My GP in Hendon sent me a prescription for depression medication. My situation is very bad. I don’t sleep, I don’t eat. I don’t know how long we will be here. no one can tell me

Last week, the Association of Afghanistan and Central Asia (ACAA) delivered clothing, strollers, toiletries and other items to more than 200 people living in the Bridge Hotel, half of whom were children. Thanks to an online ordering system set up by the charity, families were welcomed by Persian-speaking volunteers carrying suitcases with room numbers on them.

Business school student Ikram Agha, 18, who was evacuated with his brothers Masoud, 14, and Basd, four and seven other family members, said he was delighted with the donation and was looking for shoes to replace the slippers he was wearing. Since leaving Afghanistan. But he was eager to speak with government officials to find out about his future.

Agha said she was sad here because she had no home. You have to go to college to play soccer or play cricket. We need government help. they don’t come here.

A lack of a coordinated central government response is hampering efforts to support Afghan families, charities say. At least seven babies have been born in Afghanistan who have been evacuated to the UK, according to West Middlesex Hospital, which provides gynecological care.

ACAA volunteer Rose McGrath said she was concerned about continuing to care for the newborn when she was told that at least one family, perhaps two, was no longer in the hotel right after the birth.

McGrath said he doesn’t get any advance warning of what’s going to happen next. You have been asked to pick up and deliver a family package for newborns at West Middlesex Hospital. But when we got to the hotel we were told that the family had left.

On other occasions, they have asked other charities to provide newborn care packages to families in the hotel, but were told they did not need it at the hotel.

A source from Greenwich City Council said it had provided two families with newborns, including one premature, a home where they could continue to receive the same care. However, the Interior Ministry did not return to Parliament, the source said. Greenwich had more than 700 quarantined hotels, including newborns. But now people are disappearing, the source said. We don’t know where they are.

Refugee Council’s Enver Solomon said he believed people would build a bridge in a hotel for months. He said the support available to families at the bridging hotel is inconsistent and uneven, and the volunteer sector must fill the gap.

Solomon said the government is struggling to come up with a consistent and consistent support package for all Afghan families.

“The unprecedented demand has forced the use of the hotel as a temporary measure, but we are continuing to work with local authorities to secure suitable accommodation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Families are provided with full board meals and we work hard to ensure they get the essentials and specific support they need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/18/afghan-evacuees-in-uk-face-homelessness-and-destitution-mps-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos