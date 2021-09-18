Start trading the cheapest two-year fixed mortgage in the UK





mortgage update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about mortgage news.

Competition in the UK mortgage market rose on Friday as the Co-operative Bank opened a two-year fixed rate deal at an all-time low of 0.79%.

Transactions on the platform, an affiliate of a co-operative that lends through mortgage brokers, follow interest rate cuts from large lenders, some now offering two-year fixed rate deals of less than 1%.

The platform’s 0.79% interest rate only applies to borrowers who want to borrow at 60% or less of the property’s value, with a relatively high fee of £1,499. Lenders also offer deals of 0.84% ​​with a lower fee of £999.

Mark Harris, CEO of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: It is fueled by clearing banks that have billions of dollars in cash and are considering loans.”

Fees are an important factor that borrowers should consider beyond the initial modification rate, he added. “For large loans, lower interest rates and higher fees tend to be better, and you can borrow up to £2 million,” he said.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said banks are lowering prices while the UK remains in a low-interest environment. The Bank of England’s base rate is 0.1% from March 2020.

“The fixed rate war is in full swing in the residential mortgage sector and is fueling the decline in average fixed rates as most product updates from providers this week include minimal cuts to initial rates,” she said.

HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Nationwide, NatWest, Barclays, Virgin Money and the Leeds Building Society are among the lenders that have cut rates on mortgage products this week.

Mortgage lending activity is intensifying as borrowers keep interest rates low, and some are realizing that high inflation can eventually lead to rate hikes. Chris Sykes, a consultant at mortgage broker Private Finance, said some clients have broken existing deals and paid early redemption fees to secure long-term deals at current rates.

suggestion

“If you can get a five-year fixed contract at a rate that will save you 0.3-0.4% per year, it may make sense to pay an early repayment fee of 1%,” he said. “People want that kind of security.”

Banks have also reopened their doors to borrowers with complex or unusual finances, such as the self-employed or those with a high income derived from variable bonuses or fees.

Harris said it was understandable that lenders shuttered such loans at the peak of the pandemic because the economic consequences of the pandemic were unknown. “But many people have not been financially affected. Banks are realizing that the big hitters are making a lot of money as always.”

The re-emergence of track-rate mortgages that follow the base rate is another sign that the mortgage market is highly competitive. According to Moneyfacts, the number of tracker products nearly doubled from 96 in March this year to 176 this week.

Aaron Strutt, product director at broker Trinity Financial, gives an example of Barclays’ 0.85% two-year tracker (£999 commission). “Tracker rates almost disappeared a while ago, but they’re back and they’re especially affordable.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3ce4c7e4-6712-4d03-896a-0c5761114ec7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos