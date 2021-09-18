France recalls US, Australian ambassadors after submarine deal cancellation





Paris – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday evening that France was immediately recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in reaction to the cancellation of the submarine deal.

Le Drian said in a statement that the decision, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

He said Australia’s cancellation of a large contract to buy French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear-powered submarines built with American technology is “unacceptable behavior”.

“At the request of President Macron, I decided to immediately recall our ambassadors in the United States and Australia in Paris for consultations,” said Le Drian. “This extraordinary decision reflects the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States. The abandonment of the ocean-class submarine project that Australia and France had been working on since 2016 and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States to explore the possibility of future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines constitute unacceptable behavior between allies and partners; their consequences affect the very conception we have of our alliances, our partnerships and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe.

Paris learned just before the announcement that Australia was abandoning a large purchase of French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear submarines built with American technology. France lost a contract worth nearly $ 100 billion to build diesel-electric submarines.

France has been campaigning for several years in favor of a European strategy to strengthen economic, political and defense ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The EU unveiled its plan for the Indo-Pacific this week.

A White House official said the Biden administration was “in close contact with our French partners” over their decision.

“Although we regret that they have taken this step, we will continue to engage in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done at other times during our long alliance. France is our most former ally and one of our strongest partners, and we share a long history, democratic values ​​and a commitment to work together to address global challenges. As President Biden and President Macron affirmed during their Meeting in Cornwall last June, our countries will continue to cooperate closely on issues, from pandemic recovery and the climate crisis to global economic prosperity and security, ”the White House official said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki answered a number of questions on Thursday about France’s reaction to the deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, after the France canceled a gala in Washington over the deal.

“Well, I would first say that we value our relationship and our partnership with France on a variety of issues facing the global community, be it economic growth, the fight against COVID or security. around the world, ”Psaki said. Thusday. “And this has been a long-standing partnership for many, many years. I would of course leave it to our Australian partners to describe why they sought out this new technology and why they pursued this technology in the United States.”

