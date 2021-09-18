Tonight’s TV: How Grunge Icons Achieved Nirvana in England | television





9:30pm when Nirvana came to England, BBC Two

To celebrate Neverminds’ 30th birthday, this engaging film explores Nirvana’s relationship with England. Dave Grohl said Britain reacted to Nirvana well ahead of the US, and seems to find that the band welcomes the island more than most places, from improvising at biker bars to throwing slurs all over late-night television. said. As Dr. tracks the Nirvanas rise and tragic decline, he hears from booking agents, journalists and fans that the band has been under their wings. Phil Harrison

Isle of Wight Festival 20217pm, Sky Art

More live highlights from the famous Rocknroll bash that have been delayed from the usual June slots this year. Tonight’s featured artists include heartbreaking ballader Snow Patrol, EDM maestro David Guetta and bulletproof soul sister All Saints. Tune in tomorrow for the set of Duran Duran and Imelda May. Graeme Virtue

Strictly Come Dancing 7:45pm, BBC One

The fall ritual returns on Saturday evening. Tonight viewers begin the task of identifying the show’s perennial archetypes (competitors, adorable test tubes, surprise packages, and more). Brave Celebrities of the Year include Adam Peaty, AJ Odudu and Nina Wadia. Judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. PH

Hunt for the Killer 9pm, BBC Four

A creepy mediocre Swedish real-life crime drama ends with a confusing double bill. Now with a prime suspect in sight, the team is busy searching desperately for definitive evidence, with the promise that an imminent, buried horror will be unearthed. But the soundtrack music! stop! jack seal

Missiles from the East 9pm Sky Documentary

If you like sports documents with Cold War conspiracies, you’ll enjoy this movie about East German motorcycle racer Ernst Degner. An exile westward, performing heart-stopping stunts at the 1961 Swedish Grand Prix, he helped make Suzuki a motorcycle tycoon. Ellen E Jones

Paul OGradys Saturday Night Line Up 9:35pm, ITV

The game show that demands self-awareness from the guests continues. Upcoming referees tonight are Amanda Holden, David Haye, Aston Merrygold and Perpetual Light Entertainment wildcard Johnny Vegas. But how will the public evaluate their relative strengths? PH

A film chosen by Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum at 22 Jump Street. Photo: Colombia Pictures/All-Star

22 Jump Street (Phil Lord/Christopher Miller, 2014), 10.35pm, ITV21 The sequel to Jump Street maintains the comedy’s impressive level of slapstick tics and charming stupidity. After graduating from high school on their last mission, Jonah Hill and Channing Tatums went to college as an undercover cop duo to eradicate drug dealers, which put tension in their brilliant bromance. Simon Wardell

live sports

T20 Blast Cricket: At 10:30am on the final day, Sky Sports Cricket, Hampshire, Somerset, Kent and Sussex stars have a drink with the club during this long day.

Premier League Soccer: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford 11:30 AM, Molineux’s BT Sports 1.

Cycling: Primus Classic 3:15 PM, Eurosport 2, one day race in Belgium.

