Changes to HGV and Bus Driving Tests from Fall 2021





Stay up to date

This page describes changes to your driving test if you wish to become a HGV (heavy-vehicle) or bus driver.

It will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Sign up to receive email notifications when this page changes.

Some rules regarding HGVs and learning to drive a bus or bus will change in late 2021. Changes affect the following:

What you can learn to drive and how to take the driving test What you can learn to drive and take the test in Lorries

Before you learn to drive and take the test in a heavy articulated truck (category C+E), you must learn to drive and pass a driving test in your current heavy duty truck (category C).

The law has changed to allow you to:

Learn to drive an articulated truck when you get your first temporary truck license. You can take the exam on a heavy articulated truck without first passing the heavy heavy truck.

If you don’t want to drive something bigger, you can still learn to drive and take a driving test in a heavy truck (category C).

If you pass the test on a heavy articulated truck, you can drive:

Heavy Truck (C1) Heavy Truck Towing Trailer (C1+E) Heavy Fixed Truck (C) Heavy Articulated Truck (C+E)

The law will change as soon as possible, but the date has yet to be confirmed. Sign up to receive email notifications when dates are confirmed.

heavy truck

This change also applies to heavy trucks towing trailers (category C1+E).

This means you can learn to drive a heavy duty truck towing a trailer (category C1+E) and take the exam with one without having to pass the test on a heavy duty truck (category C1).

If you pass the test on a heavy duty truck towing a trailer, you can drive:

Heavy Truck (C1) Heavy Truck (C1+E) Buses and carriages towing trailers

You must now learn to drive and pass a driving test on a bus or bus (category D) before you can learn to drive and take the test on a coach towing a bus or trailer (category D+E).

The law has changed to allow you to:

A coach who learns to drive a bus or tow a trailer when you get your first provisional bus license A coach who takes a test on the bus or tows a trailer without having to first pass on the bus or coach

If you don’t want to tow a trailer, you can learn to drive and take a driving test on a bus or bus (category D).

Passing the test on a coach towing a bus or trailer will allow you to drive:

Minibus (D1) Minibus towing trailer (D1+E) Bus or coach (D) Bus or coach towing trailer (D+E) Minibus

This change also applies to minibuses towing trailers (category D1+E).

This means you can learn to drive a minibus towing a trailer (category D1+E) and pass one test without having to pass the test first on the minibus (category D1).

If you pass the test on a minibus towing a trailer, you can drive:

Minibuses (D1) Minibuses towing trailers (D1+E) What you can do until the law changes

Until the law changes later in the fall of 2021, you must continue to follow the current rules for what you can drive as a driving trainee.

If you drive a vehicle that is not on your driver’s license, you may be subject to a fine of up to 1,000, a driving ban and up to six points on your driver’s license.

Driver CPC part 3 (driving ability) test change

The Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) Part 3 (Driving Skills) exam is one of four exams you must pass to drive a truck or bus for a living.

The test is divided into two parts.

Driver CPC Part 3a (Off-Road Practice) Test Driver CPC Part 3b (On-Road Driving) Test

The date the test will split into two parts has not yet been confirmed. Sign up to receive email notifications when dates are confirmed.

You must continue to follow the existing rules for learning to drive a truck or bus until the law changes.

Driver CPC Part 3a (Off-Road Practice) Test

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) allows educational institutions to perform Driver CPC Part 3a tests.

The person who educates you is not allowed to test your Driver CPC Part 3a. You have to be another trainer.

Off-road practice includes:

S-shaped inverted bay showing the removal and reassembly procedure when testing with a trailer

Tests are still evaluated to the same standards.

You must pass the Driver CPC Part 3a test before you can take the Driver CPC Part 3b test.

Driver CPC Part 3b (On-Road Driving) Test

DVSA will continue to provide driver CPC Part 3b testing.

Testing still includes:

Vehicle safety questions (show me, tell me questions) Practical on-road driving

The off-road practice has already been tested, so your driving test appointment will be slightly shorter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/guidance/changes-to-hgv-and-bus-driving-tests-from-autumn-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos