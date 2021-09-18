Albanian nurse trying to help NHS is heartbroken over visa refusal for illegally entering the UK 8 years ago





An Albanian nurse was heartbroken when she was denied a work visa for illegally entering the UK eight years ago.

After nearly scammed as a nursing graduate in Albania, Drilon Deda wants to help the NHS in a chronic nurse shortage and lead an honest life in the UK.

A 32-year-old woman, who left her homeland due to corruption and layoffs, was offered an offer to become a Corona 19 nurse in Newcastle, but it was canceled after applying for a visa and making a mistake in the application. No to multiple statements that included a question asking if you had previously lived illegally in the UK.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said Mr. Deda made false statements about himself in the application, but it was a mistake due to the complex nature of the form.

He later applied for it again and tried to settle it, but was told he would be banned from re-entering the UK for 10 years.

Drilon left Albania in 2013 hoping for a better future. (Photo: Drilon Deda)

Minnie Rahman, Campaign Director for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants of Immigrants, said: Unnecessarily punishing people for the smallest mistakes.

Legal advice for these applications is often essential, but out of reach, and by taking people off course with one small application error, many are unfairly denied positions and fall victim to a hostile environment.

Returning to Albania voluntarily, Mr. Deda is eager to prove himself an asset to the UK and healthcare services amid a shortage of nurses in the UK.

In December 2020, a report from the Health Foundation revealed that for the NHS to truly recover from the pandemic, the government must exceed its target of 50,000 new nurses in the UK by 2024-25.

The UK, meanwhile, is below the OECD average for high-income countries in the number of nurse practitioners per capita and the number of new nurse graduates per year, while 15% of registered nurses in the UK are trained abroad. This is more than twice the OECD average.

Deda left home in 2013 at the age of 23 to live a better life. When he had just finished his general nursing license at the University of Albania, someone who appeared to be a potential employer asked 5,000 people to offer him a nursing job.

Suspected of being scammed, Mr. Deda left France, first to France, and then to England by truck, where he entered the country illegally. He arrived in Buckinghamshire and stayed with his friends. He said he had no criminal record.

He said he survived by earning money through random jobs like car washing and construction.

He knew that if he returned to Albania, he would have little chance of re-entering Albania, but in 2019 he saw the government request foreign nurses to register in the UK.

I opened the website and there were about six steps on my checklist to become a nurse, and I completed almost all of them, he said.

All that was left was an English proficiency test and an IT certificate. He decided to apply.

Patients say they are demanding more skilled nurses because cancer treatments have failed due to a lack of NHS staff.

Deda passed the exam and received a letter saying that she can register and apply for a nursing position. He was elated shortly after being invited to an interview in Newcastle and taking up the position of a Covid nurse. All that was left was to apply for a visa.

With an appointment at the NHS, he returned to Albania to see his family for the first time in nearly eight years.

He said everything was ready so I could go and get started as quickly as possible.

However, the visa application was rejected two days later. In his application, he falsely claimed that he did not enter the UK illegally, which he claimed to have declared in error.

I have been in England for almost 8 years. I know everything about the country, so I know I can do good for the health care system.

He applied again a few weeks later, but was rejected a second time and was told he would not be able to enter the UK for 10 years. He says he hasn’t slept since then.

My mental health is affected, but I’m trying to get stronger.

“The public is right to expect that we will conduct thorough and strong inspections of those who wish to come to this country,” an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Deda is ineligible for a skilled worker visa because she has previously entered and resided in the UK illegally. It was also discovered that false information was entered in the application form.

JCWI has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to make the visa application process easier.

Rahman said it’s time for governments to respond to the realities of people’s lives and create accessible and affordable pathways for immigrants to obtain status.

