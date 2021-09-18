Scientists Investigate Hundreds of Giremo Deaths on British Coastline | wild animals





Hundreds of seabirds have been found dead along the coasts of northeast England and Scotland, while many have been found debilitated.

The UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH), which is investigating the cause of death, said most birds were guillemots.

Bird carcasses have been found along the Scottish coastline and near the coasts of Northumberland and North Yorkshire. Puffins and kittiwakes were also affected, but on a smaller scale than guillemots and razorbills.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) says the exact cause is not yet known, but the climate crisis is exacerbating the factors leading to the decline in seabird populations.

The RSPB says extreme weather, pollution and disease can kill seabirds. A lack of prey fish can weaken seabirds from starvation. We don’t know the exact cause, but we do know that climate change is reducing the number of prey fish in the ocean and causing more extreme weather events.

The world is facing a natural and climate crisis, and humans and wildlife are already experiencing its impact. We need urgent government action to revive the world.

CEH ecologist Dr Francis Daunt told the BBC that many Guillemos were found starving. He said: Birds are debilitating and are nothing more than skin and bones, and many are fatally low, weighing only half their normal weight.

He told broadcasters there are signs that the birds are desperate for food. It has been noted among swimmers eating their prey very close to the beach, despite generally avoiding people. Daunt said they’ve also seen them up to 20 miles up the river.

A 2015 study found that the global seabird population has declined by nearly 70%, or about 230 million, in just 60 years.

Study lead author Michelle Paleczny said seabirds are particularly good indicators of the health of marine ecosystems. She added: A loss of seabirds of this magnitude indicates a problem with marine ecosystems. It gives you an idea of ​​the overall impact.

Six of the 25 seabirds found in the UK and Ireland are on the UK Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/18/scientists-investigate-hundreds-of-guillemot-deaths-on-uk-coastline The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos