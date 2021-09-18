U.S. Capitol on high alert as pro-Trump protesters converge for rally





A United States Capitol Police officer patrols the inextensible fence erected around the Capitol building ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in support of the January 6 accused in Washington, United States, September 17, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Reuters) – Hundreds of police patrolled the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, before a rally of supporters of those who broke into the building on Jan.6 in an attempt to reverse former President Donald’s election defeat Trump.

An eight-foot-high (2.44m) black fence that surrounded the white-domed building for about six months after the attack returned, 100 National Guard soldiers are on standby and security officials are carrying out additional checks on travelers arriving at the nearest Washington airport in an effort to prevent violence.

Hours before the rally began, Capitol Hill police wearing riot helmets and armed with batons and pistols took up positions outside the fence. City buses bringing officers to the site blocked the surrounding streets. Trucks blocked access points to an assembly area between the Capitol building and Union Station.

“On January 6, we knew something was going on but nobody expected what had happened. This time we are expecting the worst,” said a policeman on duty near the Capitol, who said requested anonymity.

Crowds were scarce at the start of the day. A man named Tim Smith stood shirtless outside the Capitol with a red, white and blue sign with “Loser” painted on it. He said the message was aimed at Trump.

Unlike January 6, when Congress was in session to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election, the Capitol was largely empty on Saturday, with most members out of town.

Organizers of the “Justice for D6” rally said they expected a peaceful event, but US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters on Friday there had been threats. of violence related to the rally, where police would work to avoid clashes between Trump supporters and opponents.

More than 600 people have been accused of participating in the January 6 violence, which followed a speech by Trump at a nearby rally reiterating his false claims that his electoral loss was the result of widespread fraud. These claims have been dismissed by several courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration.

That day, the rioters fought against the police, beat them with sticks and metal barricades, pushed their way through the windows of the Capitol and ran through the hallways, sending lawmakers and vice -President at the time, Mike Pence, running to safety.

Four people died on January 6, one shot dead by police and three from medical emergencies. A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day and four police officers who participated in the Capitol defense later committed suicide.

Nearly 50 people have so far pleaded guilty to violence-related charges, with nine admitting to crimes. The vast majority of the defendants have been released pending trial, but around 75 remain in detention, court documents show.

Members of the right-wing groups Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters are among those accused of storming the building.

“It is ironic that the rally is crying out for justice for January 6. I think justice for January 6 would have been the impeachment and impeachment of Donald Trump,” said Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January 6 violence, in an interview with MSNBC.

Trump was ultimately acquitted by the then Republican-controlled Senate.

Matt Braynard, a supporter of Trump’s false claims that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud organizing the rally, said he hoped it would lead to the release of those accused of participating in the events of the 6th January.

“What we really want to do is shine a light on the mistreatment of these people and encourage federal lawmakers to demand that the Department of Justice do real justice to these people. And that means, in many cases , dropping the charges, “Braynard said in a statement. interview on C-SPAN.

While hundreds of people have been arrested for participating in the riot – some of whom posted images of their activities online on January 6 – questions remain unanswered. No suspect has yet been identified in the investigation into who planted homemade bombs at the national headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties near the Capitol on January 5.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put 100 National Guard soldiers on standby to assist police on Saturday if needed. These troops, unarmed except for batons, would be used after local, state and federal law enforcement capabilities were tapped, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

National Guard troops were stationed in and around the Capitol from early January to late May, with up to 5,200 troops in place at the height of the mission.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and David Morgan; Additional reporting by Gabriella Borter, Jim Bourg, Mark Hosenball and Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Scott Malone, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis

