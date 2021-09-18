UK teachers targeted by coronavirus vaccinates while school prepares to vaccinate students | secondary school





A UK secondary school has been at the center of a march over a COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds. Vaccine opponents are at the school gate and the principal has threatened to take legal action from the governor.

Letters circulated by campaign groups and parents accuse schools of sanctioning medical testing if they allow schools to run a coronavirus vaccine program for children aged 12 to 15.

The principal of a secondary school in Hertfordshire sent one of the letters signed by a member of the school’s self-administered body. If children are given Covid injections without parental consent, she said she will take personal responsibility for their heads.

On Thursday, members of the campaign group Outreach Worldwide gathered in north London to distribute flyers at home and chat with students as part of an informed consent campaign. It aims to educate, empower, and encourage resistance among teenagers.

School representatives expect the Anti-Vax group to step up its measures in the coming weeks as schools begin distributing consent forms to families and vaccinations begin to stagger.

Critics of the program argue that the wishes of parents will be ignored because of Gillick’s abilities. This is a legal finding that if a young person has the intelligence, ability, and understanding to understand medical treatment, it can be obtained with or without parental consent. do it or not

Guidelines released by the Department of Education (DfE) on Friday said that if a teenager wants a jab but the parents don’t consent, health care professionals will make every effort to contact the family before starting treatment, but parents cannot override it. said. The decision of a Gillick competent child.

The guidance also confirmed that the local school aged immunization service (SAIS), not the school, is legally responsible for the delivery of the vaccine.

Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, warned that principals are feeling flooded by the anti-Vax campaign, are quite frightened and fear getting involved in gunfire.

He said that the DfE is behind the problems that need to be addressed in a very candid manner. The principal will not rule the parents. Our task is to open a sports hall and send letters. That is the end of our responsibility. But if there is a disagreement among families about vaccinations, the school fears it will somehow fall into a gunfight swamp. We’re telling our members that you won’t get caught up in it.

The heated atmosphere surrounding the discussion has also raised concerns that parents may disagree with their children’s immunizations.

The government is said to be targeting 75% of all age groups to jab, a figure some principals described as unrealistic and far higher than 56% of secondary school children vaccinated against the flu last fall.

Parent polls also suggest lower approval ratings. Last year’s Parent Ping survey found that while only 52% of mothers allow their children to be vaccinated, 76% of fathers agree.

Barton said at first he thought there would be a fairly high level of consent because these young people suffered a lot from school loss and their parents saw it. But with all these objections, I think the way this is worked out can make some parents uneasy and reduce the number.

In early September, the UK Vaccine Advisory Body refused to approve vaccinations for healthy children aged 12 to 15 years for health reasons. The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) said that injections are of little effect because children have a very low risk of contracting the virus.

However, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers (CSOs), who have the final say, recommend the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 for public health reasons, as vaccination has the potential to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 in schools. I did.

Steve Bell, CEO of the Painsley Catholic Academy Schools group in Staffordshire, said he wasn’t concerned about the compliance letter he received from the Banbax Group.

He said: It’s a tactic to apply a little pressure, but in my opinion we are in the middle of a deadly epidemic and we want our kids to be in school because they’ve missed so much. We are already facing numerous coronavirus cases earlier this semester. Statistics show that vaccination can reduce transmission and serious illness. It’s great for kids because it means statistically they’re more likely to come to school.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: It is never acceptable to pressure or intimidate students, teachers or the wider school community.

In the same way that immunizations for students in schools are administered annually, the School Age Immunization Service manages and is legally responsible for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines between 12 and 15 years of age.

This age group always requires parental or guardian consent, and it is up to the child and family to accept a vaccine offer. No one should be stigmatized for their decisions.

