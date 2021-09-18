



A new study shows that more than 13 million UK households have never switched energy providers, but switching to a green energy provider could reduce their CO2 emissions by up to 30.5 million tonnes.

With the UK housing sector accounting for 15% of carbon emissions, people are increasingly aware of the impact that personal choices can have on nearly 50% of households looking for ways to help reduce their carbon footprint.

Customers who switch to Octopus Energy can reduce their carbon footprint by planting up to 287 trees. To date, Octopus Energy’s 2.4 million UK customers have saved about 2.4 billion kilos of carbon, the equivalent of planting 1.19 billion trees.

To encourage more people to move, Virgin Red and Octopus Energy have launched a promotion with Octopus Energy that will give you a year’s worth of free energy.

Members who change their energy provider to Octopus Energy via the Virgin Red app or web before Sunday, November 21st will have the opportunity to earn one year of free energy and earn up to 7,400 Virgin Points. There will also be 125,000 Virgin Points prizes to be distributed as runner-up prizes.

Virgin Red spokesperson Charlotte Sjoberg said: “While rate and environmental decisions are the top reasons ratepayers want to switch energy providers, still 1 in 4 have never switched or haven’t switched in more than a decade. Virgin Red is now offering additional incentives to its members. You can earn up to 7,400 Virgin Points by switching to Octopus Energy, saving the environment through a change and a point boost that includes a meal for two at Raymond Blancs White Brasserie to more renewable energy providers.

Octopus Energy spokesperson Michael Cottrell said: Octopus Energy combines technology with incredible customer service to make green energy affordable around the world. More than 2.4 million UK households have already completed the conversion and we are delighted to know that a record number of people are dumping fossil fuels. We are very excited to partner with another great British pioneer from Virgin and work together to achieve net zero faster.

The study was commissioned by Virgin Red, the Virgin rewards club.

