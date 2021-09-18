UK supplier warns that Christmas could be canceled due to carbon dioxide shortage | food





The owner of the UK’s largest poultry supplier has voiced concerns at UK food producers over a lack of carbon dioxide gas, saying turkey supplies will be affected by Christmas.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, said the closures of two large fertilizer plants in Teesside and Cheshire, which produce CO2 as a by-product due to sharp rise in gas prices, have already hit supply to the food industry. said. It is affected by the lack of labor.

CO2 is essential for the humane slaughter of livestock, extends the shelf life of products and is essential for cooling systems for refrigeration purposes, industry leaders said.

Boparan said: Christmas is less than 100 days away. Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever to recruit people to maintain the food supply.

He said the gap in the shelves, which he warned in July, is growing day by day.

Boparan said: This Christmas the Bernard Matthews turkey supply has already been compromised as it will have to find 1,000 additional workers to handle the supply. Christmas is now canceled if there is no CO2 supply.

The CO2 problem is a huge blow and pushes us to the limit. It has to do with our sector already damaged by a labor shortage. This could potentially push us to the limit.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a meeting with major energy suppliers on gas price hikes on Saturday. He said on Twitter that there was no reason for immediate concern about the UK’s gas supply.

Earlier this week, Nick Allen, Chief Executive Officer of the British Meat Processors Association, said: You can make an emergency plan.

Boparan said: The inability to process poultry means that they must be raised on farms with a potential impact on animal welfare, so the overall effect is impaired welfare and significantly reduced supply. Instant food loses a significant shelf life. Overall, there is the potential for large-scale food waste.

This is clearly a national security issue and must be addressed in a nutshell, as opposed to the labor supply crisis, where the government’s response to our sector has been disappointing.

I want to prioritize supply of CO2 to the food sector so that UK supplies can be sustained and support these fertilizer plants, which the government says have been switched off due to rising natural gas prices.

He added: This is irresponsible and fatal for our sector. You can’t bring the tool down because of inflation.

UK Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright told BBC Radio 4 on Saturday that he would have thought the impact would probably not be felt until this time next week if the government had not intervened in gasoline prices. The next week. And of course, that’s a concern because warehouses are starting to go into the pre-Christmas supply period when warehouses start picking up and getting ready to push into Christmas a few weeks later.

A spokesperson for Defra said: We are aware of the challenges faced by some businesses and are working closely with industry to provide support and advice. We have had extensive meetings with representatives of the meat production and processing sector and continue these conversations over the weekend.

The UK has the advantage of access to a wide variety of gas sources so that homes, businesses and heavy industry can get the energy they need at a fair price.

