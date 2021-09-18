AUKUS Agreement ‘deteriorated’ friendship between France and Britain and between US and Australia, French Speaker Says | world news





The friendship ties between France and Britain and between the United States and Australia have been “discolored” by the AUKUS agreement, and it is now “more difficult than before” for France to trust these countries, the French Speaker of the House told Sky News. .

Richard Ferrand attends the G7 Speakers Conference in Chorley, Lancashire hosted by House Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The AUKUS deal saw Britain, Australia and the United States signing a trilateral security agreement to develop and deploy nuclear-powered submarines, adding a Western military presence to the Pacific region.

Image: (LR) Roberto Fico, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Nancy Pelosi and Richard Ferrand at the G7 Speakers Conference in Chorley

Ferrand said: “I think it has somewhat damaged the bond of friendship we had. Yes, it made the situation more difficult in terms of trust and friendship.”

France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia on Friday.

“It’s not my decision, but I thought it was more important to summon the ambassadors of the two main characters in this case,” Ferrand said of why Britain’s top French diplomat Catherine Colonna wasn’t summoned.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves LeDrian and Army Minister said in a statement that “the decision is contrary to the spirit and spirit of France-Australia cooperation” and that “the United States is choosing to turn away from Europe’s partner and ally”. .

On Friday, French forces canceled a Gala in Washington, planned to commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Cape, when the French Navy helped colonists win the American Revolution.

Pressed on whether the ambassador’s summons would send a strong signal to countries like Russia and China about France’s relationship with its allies, Ferrand said: “No, a strong signal for that country comes from the fact that a word was given and then broken. .Don’t confuse them as they have cause and effect.”

The G7 Speakers Conference is held annually in the hometown of the host country’s speakers. This year’s event will take place September 17-19 at Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s precinct in Chorley.

Image: US politician Nancy Pelosi heads to Chorley for a meeting.

Ferrand planted a French Hornbeam tree to commemorate the event, along with G7 counterparts, including US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who planted the Sweet Gum Tree.

When the speakers presented traditional ‘family photos’, it would have been difficult to determine whether their meeting was sweet or sticky. Standing at a distance, Ferrand and Pelosi had little interaction with each other.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

‘AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever’

Ferrand later told Sky News, “We have friends and allies who can act differently depending on the situation, but it’s very complex, so let’s not rush to conclusions.”

“These minor nuisances that might have happened were not really on the agenda,” he argued. “You should not fight for anything, but be careful not to forget.”

