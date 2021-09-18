The UK’s high Covid rates mean barriers to international travel are breaking down, experts say.





As international travel rules are relaxed, travelers are more likely to get coronavirus on their trip to Torquay, as Turkish travel experts say.

Dr. Simon Clarke said that if the rules for quarantine and testing of international travelers are relaxed, the risk of infection abroad will inevitably increase.

But the University of Reading’s associate professor of cellular microbiology adds that the UK’s high rates mean it’s cruel to have obstacles to foreign travel.

Transport Minister Grant Shops announced that starting October 4, the traffic light system will be replaced by a single reduced list of red destinations.

Fully vaccinated people will no longer need pre-departure testing before returning from non-redlisted destinations, and from the end of October, Day 2 PCR testing can be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Dr. Clark said that if people get a double attack on the virus, the risk of transmission is reduced, but not zero.

He said that putting high barriers to travel abroad when the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the country is relatively high would be passive, given the fact that community transmission in the UK is still at a high level.

With a vaccine that offers as high an infection rate and good protection as the UK, but does not provide complete protection, your trip to Torquay is just as likely to contract the coronavirus as a trip to Turkey.

He warned that as testing rules change, more accurate PCR tests should be used to confirm the results of faster lateral flow tests.

Travel providers have already reported that interest has peaked since the announcement, with one person saying the response was phenomenal.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said bookings soared more than 250%.

He added that Turkey is proving to be exceptionally popular. As expected, the semi-annual dates saw a surge in family bookings.

Alan French, CEO of travel company Thomas Cook, said that half-October bookings were up 200% compared to August and expected this figure to rise as a result of the changed system.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of vacation company TUI UK, said he had already seen a surge in Turkish bookings in October and expects the new regulations will boost customer confidence.

Online travel agency Skyscanner said that traffic surged 133% in the 30 minutes after Shappss’ announcement and that searches for destinations like Turkey and Maldives increased significantly in anticipation of Friday news.

(PA Graphics)

However, another scientist warned that the latest changes could jeopardize the introduction of new variants, as PCR testing was a way to monitor mutations entering the country.

Professor Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, said: The main concern is what this means for sequencing the viral genome. How can I ensure that people who test positive for a lateral flow test are quarantined and tested for PCR?

This approach has the potential to reduce the ability to effectively monitor the introduction of new strains into the country.

We know that fully vaccinated people can become infected and spread the virus. We also know that previous waves of infection were facilitated by returning travelers.

If we slow our vigilance, we risk bringing new strains into the country, such as the mu variant first identified in Colombia, which could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines.

Labor has also raised concerns about how monitoring for coronavirus strains will continue, and Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said PCR testing will play an important role in identifying mutations and will elaborate on how the minister will continue this surveillance. requested that

The Scottish government will shut down the traffic light system but will not follow the UK in removing the pre-departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated returns from non-red list countries and will not change to using lateral flow testing on Day 2 said.

The Welsh government has said it will consider the changes proposed by the UK government, but Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan has warned that it could weaken defenses against imported infections and increase the chances of new infections and new variants entering the UK and Wales.

Both administrations said they would reflect changes to their redlisted destinations.

In Northern Ireland, from 4 October, the traffic light system has changed, providing a single red list of destinations and a streamlined process for travelers around the world.

Proposed changes to pre-departure and post-arrival inspections are being considered and will be discussed by Secretary Stormont next week.

Under the UK’s changed travel system, unvaccinated passengers from countries not on the Red List must undergo pre-departure screening and PCR testing on the 2nd and 8th days after returning home.

However, in an additional 17 countries and territories, including Japan and Singapore, travelers with valid immunization certificates will be treated as if they were stabbed in the UK.

Meanwhile, eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives, will be removed from the red list from 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Travelers from Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya will no longer have to undergo quarantine at the hotel from that date.

Shapps said the measures are aimed at maintaining the right balance and simplifying the system while keeping public health risks a top priority.

As of Saturday, the UK had 30,144 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 164 more deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, according to the UK government’s latest statistics.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the government in the past 7 days is 1003.

This is the first time that the number exceeded 1,000 in seven days until March 15.

