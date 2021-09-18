As news of U.S. flights to Haiti spreads, migrants worry where to go





CIUDAD ACUA, Mexico, Sept. 18 (Reuters) – Eddyson Langlais, 24, was huddled under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, alongside thousands of other Haitian migrants on Friday night, when he saw news on Facebook that sounded like a punch: The United States was going to send Haitians back to their homeland.

He immediately called his parents in Port-au-Prince, who live in a small house with several other cousins ​​in the Haitian capital. Her father, a taxi driver who can no longer work since his car broke down, and her mother, who sells bread in the street, have not mince words.

“If they kick you out, you’re going to live in poverty,” they told Langlais.

Langlais spoke to his wife, fellow Haitian Lovelie Exantus, whom he met while they both lived in a poor Haitian-dominated neighborhood in Santiago, Chile. Langlais worked as a welder, earning about $ 300 a month, part of which he sent back to his family in Haiti.

Exantus didn’t know what to do either. They lay down, but Langlais couldn’t sleep at all while awake under the bridge over the Rio Grande that connects Ciudad Acua, Mexico, to Del Rio, Texas.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it was facing an influx of migrants, mostly Haitians, to Del Rio in part by speeding up deportation flights to Haiti and other destinations in the next 72 hours. . DHS said the Biden administration was working with countries where migrants started their journey – for many Haitian countries such as Brazil and Chile – to accept return migrants.

Many Haitian migrants awaiting treatment fled long ago to avoid poverty at home, where the economy has been devastated by earthquakes, the coronavirus pandemic and political unrest. The Caribbean island is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

On Saturday morning, on the Mexican side – migrants made the crossing to Mexico to stock up and to Texas to await treatment, Langlais weighed what to do.

“It is I who support my family. If I go home, we will starve,” he said.

But Mexico, he said, didn’t have a life for him either. He tried to find work in Tapachula in September, in the south near the Guatemalan border, when he first arrived. Supermarkets turned him down, he said, because he didn’t have proper work papers. Getting them would have taken months because officials kept moving appointments, Langlais said. “If I have to wait months for the paper, I’m going to die.”

Langlais, who spoke in English, said he worked as an informal interpreter for missionaries in Haiti. He said he yearned to go to the United States to study welding.

Holding two bags of sandwich bread he had just bought on the Mexican side, Langlais hesitated for a few minutes under the oppressive sun, before making up his mind.

“I think I’ll go to America. I’ll pray to God, because that has power.”

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Donna Bryson and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/news-us-flights-back-haiti-spreads-migrants-fret-about-where-go-2021-09-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos