



Afghanistan’s rapid capture of the Taliban and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic have revealed serious weaknesses in the government’s approach to addressing national security, according to a highly critical inter-party report.

Congressmen and colleagues found that two important events highlighted the shortcomings of the National Security Council (NSC) Cabinet Committee, made up of senior ministers and bureaucrats, designed to address key security issues. The State and Commons Joint National Security Strategy Council (JCNSS) found the system inadequate. It warned that national risk management across governments was loose and unstructured and lacked central oversight and accountability.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the committee abandoned the existing structure and took temporary preparations and improvisation, which the committee condemned as a serious mistake. Meanwhile, the Afghan crisis has suggested that the government cannot prepare for and respond to two national security crises simultaneously.

He also warned that Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove’s review of the government’s national security procedures was in fact a retrograde move that suggested a more casual approach. The report warns that the proposed new system will reduce the amount of time the Prime Minister attends National Security Council meetings by about 65% compared to the previous weekly meeting format.

Margaret Beckett. Photo: Ken McKay/Rex

Senior defense officials were already very critical of the government, surprised by Kabul’s rapid fall after the US had made it clear that it was withdrawn. There were warnings that Britain and others could do nothing but withdraw without the United States.

The National Security Council was founded in 2010 by then Prime Minister David Cameron. It is designed to create a body for key ministers and officials who make decisions on national security issues. A previous report from JCNSS raised concerns about how it works. The commission urged Boris Johnson to invest his time and personal powers in the role of the National Security Council. It also called for a radical overhaul of how central governments are addressing major threats.

JCNSS Chairman Margaret Beckett said a change was needed. She exposed the weakness in the structure of the National Security Council when the COVID-19 pandemic and two events in Afghanistan once again showed just how dangerous the world we live in now is.

We pay tribute to the medical staff, military and public officials who have worked hard to cope with these two recent crises. But their valiant efforts cannot overshadow the fundamental need for central governments to take control of national security plans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/19/covid-and-afghanistan-reveal-weakness-of-uks-security-policy

