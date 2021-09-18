SEC Regional Director Erin Schneider joins us at Disrupt – TechCrunch





If there was a time when working at the Securities and Exchange Commission was boring, it is no longer true. The federal agency tasked with protecting investors and keeping our securities markets running fair and orderly is busier than ever, thanks to the rise of PSPCs, cryptocurrencies and new rules on how startups raise funds. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In a few of his many cases, he’s this week accused App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company, along with its co-founder and former CEO and Chairman Bertrand Schmitt, of securities fraud.

The charges follow another case the SEC announced late last month against Manish Lachwani, the former CEO of Silicon Valley startup HeadSpin, who was accused of defrauding investors of $ 80 million. dollars by mistakenly claiming that HeadSpin has achieved stronger and more consistent growth on the customer and revenue front than it has.

He also still has an active case against former Theranos chairman “Sunny” Balwani, who, unlike Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes, refused to settle with the agency.

Of course, in the midst of his active fieldwork, he gets used to wrestling – publicly – with powerful tech CEOs. He became a notorious target of Elon Musk several years ago when he filed securities fraud charges against him related to his social media activities. (He continues to try to control tweets from Musk, who blatantly mocked the agency.)

Most recently, he found himself the target of a Twitter tirade from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Erin Schneider, who attended UC Berkeley as an undergraduate and law student and who, after a brief stint as an accountant at PWC and as an attorney at a global law firm, headed to each of these cases and many more. the SEC as staff attorney. She has been steadily growing ever since, and in May 2019 was appointed to head her San Francisco office, which runs the app and exams not only in Northern California, but also in the North. -western Pacific.

Because she and her colleagues have especially busy hands, you can imagine how thrilled we are that Schneider is coming to Disrupt (September 21-23) to discuss some of the agency’s many challenges – as well as its current challenges. victories.

If you’re interested in learning more about the SEC’s ever-evolving approach to Silicon Valley startups, and why you shouldn’t expect its interest to wane anytime soon, you really don’t want to miss this. conversation.

The disruption happens quickly. Don’t miss our conversation with Schneider or with Brian Armstrong himself, or actor-entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, or investor Chamath Palihapitiya, or the many other powerful speakers who will grace our virtual stage this year. Get your ticket now for less than $ 100 and see you soon.

