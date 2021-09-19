How Britain signed a secret nuclear pact





But the deal has been going on for a while. It was a secret (controversial) deal that only 10 of the British government knew.

Defense sources described it like a scene from John Le Carr’s novel, and the meeting of Australian Navy Admiral Michael Noonan and British First Admiral Sir Tony Radakin in London in March marked the course of seeing Australia. set by train. He was promoted to the forefront of the Western military response to China.

In this document, Lieutenant General Noonan asked whether Britain and the United States would help build their own nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

He said Australia would need a ship that would be faster, more stealthy, and more far-reaching than the 12 Barracuda diesel-electric submarines ordered from France as part of a $47 billion contract in 2016 to adequately respond to Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

As a result, slander against France and its president, ahead of next year’s general election, was brutal. France seems to be particularly dissatisfied with Mr. Morrison’s treatment.

anger against australia

A Paris source told Politico that he believed the partnership was on track after the president of the Naval Group, a maker of diesel-electric submarines, visited Australia in February and March to solve technical problems.

In June, Macron invited Prime Minister Morrison to Paris.

Sources said Morrison asked about the adaptability of the 12 barracudas, and Macron was asked directly whether Australians were considering nuclear capabilities.

Prime Minister Morrison declined to comment, but on 30 August the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to a submarine program.

French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault left his official residence in Canberra last Saturday in harsh conditions.

The last time a country recalled its nominal ally’s ambassador was in 2019 when France summoned the envoy to Rome after Italian deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio met with leaders of the French protest group Gilles Zaun and made critical comments about Emmanuel Macron’s government. all.

He said he learned of AUKUS’s decision to the Australian press, saying: “This was a big mistake and we dealt with the partnership very badly.

“I want to step into a time machine and put ourselves in a situation where we don’t fall into such an unreliable, clumsy, inappropriate and unAustralian situation.”

Macron’s innocence

Regardless of the ethic of the situation, Macron is now accused of naivety and failure to run state affairs. In particular, the German press criticized the French government.

Sddeutsche Zeitung wrote that France felt politically betrayed and humiliated by the decision to ask whether Macron was listening when the US president spoke on foreign policy.

The fact that Australia would be an important ally of Washington (at least a more important ally than France from the point of view of the region) could have happened in Paris as well. Similarly, Australia should have understood that if it had to decide which protectorate it would be in the new Cold War between China and the United States, it would choose the United States over France.

Meanwhile, Frankfurter Allgene said the French had already cooled down their champagne to celebrate the deal when they were blinded by the announcement.

Berlin Tagesspigel said France had learned a brutal lesson in geopolitics that Britain had no military stash.

Unlike Britain, France lacks global power militarily. The European Union is not taken seriously in security partnerships beyond its continent.

Die Welt features AUKUS Biden slaps France in the face and declares war on the EU. Despite the political fervor, some believe Macron’s reaction is the result of cold political calculations.

French domestic politics

Mujtaba Rahman, European Director of Eurasia Group’s Political Risk Consulting Firm: Macron’s decision to expand is partly an electoral calculation.

Not only did he reject Chirac’s invasion of Iraq, he said [the] US strategy to openly debate the initiative.

Macron hopes to steer a significant portion of French public opinion to his side ahead of the general election in April next year.

But Jean-Dominique Merchet, a defense expert at the LOpinion newspaper, said France’s reaction to Britain’s role in the deal was “jealous.”

“There’s a kind of jealousy about England because we see England as our league, unlike America,” he told The Telegraph.

“It was harder to swallow because of the poor climate in London and Paris in general – Brexit, immigration and defense,” he said.

