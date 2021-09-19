Flight leaves Afghanistan with 28 US citizens, 7 permanent residentsExBulletin





In this September 9, 2021 photo, a Qatar Airways plane takes off with foreigners from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Bernat Armangue / AP .

A Qatar Airways charter flight left Kabul on Friday with 28 US citizens and seven US permanent residents, the latest departure from the now Taliban-controlled country.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price thanked Qatari authorities, who coordinate flights out of the country, and acknowledged the role of the Taliban.

“The international community welcomes the Taliban’s cooperation on these flights, and we will continue our commitment to ensure that American citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of movement,” Price said.

“We will continue to help US citizens and Afghans affiliated with the US government to leave Afghanistan,” he added.

The Biden administration, after meeting its August 31 deadline to withdraw its forces from the country, has come under pressure to ensure that US citizens and others who have assisted the US government and who wish to leave Afghanistan are not left behind. .

An Afghan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, said more than 300 foreign nationals, as well as US green card holders and Afghans with special visas, left the country last week .

“Recognizing that more Americans were able to depart today on a Qatar Airways flight. We welcome this development,” US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said in a tweet.

“As President Biden said, there is no deadline for the Americans to stay in Afghanistan. We remain committed to getting them out if they want to return home,” he added.

The first flight to leave Afghanistan after the US withdrawal took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on September 9 with 200 passengers, some of whom were Americans. Several chartered flights and a few commercial flights have also taken off since, according to the AP.

