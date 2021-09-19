The 10 fastest parkrun times in the UK on 18 September 2021





Sophie Wood and Joe Armstrong set their fastest park run times in the UK this week (September 18).

The fastest woman this week was Sophie Wood with a 16:34 time at Peel parkrun. Wood, who finished 15th in PB at 5k (16:03), a half marathon (75:15), and the Great North Run at 76:18 last weekend, has the binder of the year and a new park run best is always good. addition.

Joe Armstrong obviously saw a bright light at #3 on our list last week and knew he could do better. At a slightly different location in Darlington South Park, Morpeth Harrier cut the time last week by 15 seconds to 14:55. The same goes for this week, given that last week was a new Park Run PB. Imagine what Joe will do next week.

People of all ages who impress at Parkrun

Youngster Emer McKee continues to impress with his outstanding endurance performance. Another serve 17 park run from Willowfield Harrier at 16:44 this weekend in the Stormont Park Run.

Havering AC’s James Connor was the second fastest man with a nib at just 15 minutes (15:01). It’s the best park run for the V35, although his 5000m record is a bit faster to 14:36 ​​in 2014. The 2:18 marathon runner was also 67:52 in the big harp this year. A marathon tilt this fall?

Fastest event?

The highlight this week was Dulwich Park in southeast London. Edward Chuck was the 4th fastest man, and Isabel Taylor, Annie Birch and April James-Welsh all made the top 10.

parkrun is great for training and racing.

Scout Adkin, who finished seventh last week, showed his true talent for running very steep hills by finishing second in this week’s British uphill mountain run competition, while multiple appearances in this top ten, Lucy Charles-Barclay, showed today, He won the 70.3 Iron Man World Championship in St. George, Utah.

We know the park run isn’t a race, but it’s definitely a great place to work out if you’re training for a bigger step elsewhere. Many of the inspiring quick times you see in this ranking are part of the training blocks that lead to something special.

top 10 men

1) Park Run: Darlington South Park Joe Armstrong, 14:55, Morpeth Harriers & AC2) Park Run: BarkingJames Connor, 15:01, Havering A.C3) Park Run: MUSA CookstownEoin Hughes, 15:05, Acorns AC4) Park Runs: DulwichEdward 15:06, Dulwich Runners AC5) Park runs: PrestonJoseph Monk, 15:07, Preston Harriers6) Park runs: PortrushNeil Johnston, 15:10, Arndale Striders7) Park runs: StevenageIan Kimpton, 15:16, Team Kimpton8 ) Fieldrun:Storey’s 15:23, Huntingdonshire AC9) Park Run: PortrushSteven McAlary, 15:25, City of Derry AC10) Park Run: ElginStephen MacKay, 15:26, Inverness Harriers AAC

top 10 women

1) Park Run: PeelSophie Wood, 16:34, Sale Harriers Manchester2) Park Run: StormontEmer McKee, 16:44, Willowfield Harriers3) Park Run: SutcliffeHolly Dixon, 17:10, Cambridge Harriers4) Park Run: DulwichIsabel Taylor15) 17: Storey’s FieldEllie Loosley, 17:29, Cambridge and Coleridge AC6=) parkrun: DulwichAnnie Birch, 17:34, London City Athletics Club6=) parkrun: Storey’s FieldJennifer Laggate, 17:348) parkrun: FinsburyBeth Hawling, 17: County Harriers9) parkrun : DulwichApril James-Welsh, 17:43, South London Harriers10) parkrun: Hove PromenadeEmma Navesey, 17:46, Lewes AC

If you want to run faster on a park run, here you will find the best tips for runners of all abilities.

