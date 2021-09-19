Porn ‘spoils lives’: 1 in 5 UK adults can work in porn, charity warns | UK News





A new study finds that 1 in 5 UK adults will consider a job in pornography if the pay is high enough or if a safe work environment is available.

About 32% of those aged 18-34 were tempted by the money they could earn, and 8% of those aged 55 and older said the same thing.

However, according to a Savanta ComRes survey, 51% of UK adults will be concerned if someone in their family makes pornography on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a third of all respondents (34%) agree that porn is now an acceptable part of modern society.

Madelaine Booth, 24, creates content for her website OnlyFans, which she says has helped her gain confidence and a steady stream of revenue.

Image: Madelaine Booth says running an OnlyFans account has helped her boost her confidence as well as her income.

“It’s amazing because you’re your own boss and you set your own prices,” she told Sky News. “You start to feel more confident in yourself.”

“You don’t have to put in that much effort if you don’t want to. No one wants to work 9-5 or get up every morning to mop the bathroom floor or deal with customers who don’t.’ Friendly all day.

“You make a lot more money than you would in a minimum wage job. Of course, there is no respect for a minimum wage job.”

Researchers surveyed 2,087 people over the age of 18 across the country for the Naked Truth Project, a charity dedicated to combating the harmful effects of pornography.

CEO Ian Henderson says you should be concerned about the fact that many are open to careers in the industry.

“I believe porn ruins lives and destroys relationships. It can cause problems like mental health problems, addictions, and erectile dysfunction,” he said.

“So you can accept it, but you can’t because people deserve something much better than that.

“Someone once said that the problem is that pornography doesn’t show us too much, but actually shows enough. Behind the glamor is often exploitation, coercion and injustice.”

Former adult film actress Joshua Broome said she made more than $1 million during her career, leaving the industry to become a church leader.

Image: Joshua Broome made $1 million to become a church leader, but left the industry.

He says more needs to be done to educate the harmful effects of pornography on both industry professionals and viewers.

“After earning more than a million dollars in the porn industry, traveling the world, and going through many empty intimate encounters, I have come to realize that none of what society envisions as success brings true happiness.

“I felt empty, exhausted, and worthless. I found that peace was not found in things.”

He continued, “I struggled alone for a year without hearing my real name.

“So on the surface, I made all this money and fame and adorned the covers of magazines, but when I was leaning my head on the pillow, I felt sad, empty and lonely, making me think about myself. Damage.”

The research results were presented ahead of the P Word conference, an online event from September 28 to 30. The online event is intended to provide more resources for church leaders to talk about and address the negative impact of pornography in their churches and communities.

