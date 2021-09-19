Man exorcised for ‘magic’ claims UK News





A man who has been the subject of an exorcism for two years after being charged with witchcraft believes his victims remain undetected in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mardoche Yembi told Sky News that his relatives believed he was possessed by “evil spirits” as a child and accused him of his mother’s death after moving from the Democratic Republic of Congo to London.

He is concerned that young people may be at greater risk of abuse during the UK lockdown after campaign activists say children with COVID-19 have been branded witches in some communities.

Image: Mardoche Yembi says she felt ‘frightened’ and ‘depressed’ after being charged with witchcraft. Pick Mardoche Ibbi

Police have warned that there are “very few reported” cases of belief or belief-related child abuse and there are concerns that school closures during the pandemic will exacerbate the problem.

Compared to the 37 cases in 2018 as a whole, only 6 cases were recorded by the Metropolitan Police Department in the first half of 2021.

Detective Kate Bridger told Sky News that abuse by people who believe in magic and soul possession “can take all different forms” including physical, sexual and emotional.

“People who are ‘retained’ can be cut, beaten, or burned with the soul that comes out of the hole with chili powder,” she said.

“After all, the person can be killed because he is a vessel of evil spirits that poses such a danger to the believer.”

• Killing children by claiming sorcery and possessions in the UK

15-year-old Kristy Bamu was tortured and murdered by his sister Magalie and her partner after accusing her of using a teenager in East London in 2010.

Image: Kristy Bamu was tortured and drowned on Christmas because of a relative who believed she was a witch.

Eight-year-old Victoria Clivi died in 2000 in northern London, after being tortured by her aunt and partner after a Christian preacher persuaded her to be possessed.

Image: Victoria Climbie died in 2000 when her caregivers believed she was possessed and tortured.

On Monday, the hospital anesthesiologist is due to be sentenced in a series of exorcism ceremonies after injecting drugs into his partner, leading to death of multiple organ failure.

Hossam Metwally was told by Sheffield Crown Court that he made dozens of video recordings of Kelly Wilson administering fluids through a cannula while chanting slogans as part of a “dangerous metamorphosis” of Islamic Ruqya rituals.

The 60-year-old Egyptian man claimed to the jury that Wilson had performed a ritual to ward off evil spirits called Jinns, but he used only oil and no anesthetic.

Image: Hossam Metwally faces prison after injecting drugs into her partner during a series of exorcism events.

However, a jury found the father of four guilty of endangering Wilson’s life through the offenses of illegal and willful intravenous injection of anesthetics or sedatives and possession of drugs.

• ‘I came into the pastor’s house… to drive out demons’

Yembi said she was first branded a witch by her relatives when she was 11, and that she had been “fearful” and “depressed” for two years.

“They took me to church to take the ‘devil spirit’ from me,” he told Sky News.

“I started running around the house a lot because I criticized and cursed a lot.

“A lot of pastors came to my house to preach and try to cast out demons.”

Yembi said he was threatened with a knife in one case and burned his precious football trophy in another.

Image: Mardoche Yembi, photographed as a teenager At age 11, she was first branded a witch by her relatives. Pic: Mardoche Yembi

“I don’t want any kids to go through that,” he said. “It’s just bad. I was depressed. I was in a bad position.

“I was just lonely.

“I was starting to get scared.

“I couldn’t do anything at home. I had to go into a room and lock him up.”

• Fear of missing children accused of witchcraft

Yepbe said that before moving to England, she saw children accused of witchcraft in Congo being beaten and subjected to horrific rituals of rubbing peppers in their eyes.

After learning of the school’s plans to take him to an African country, Yembi said he joined social services and was admitted to a mental health hospital after the ordeal made him suicidal, and placed in foster care.

The 29-year-old said he has never been physically harmed and has forgiven related relatives who have not been charged, but no longer speaks with them.

“I believe they still believe it,” he added.

Mr Yembi, now a London-based painter, decorator and motivational speaker, said he believes that children in Britain today are still condemned for magic.

“Every child going through it with lockdown is honestly unhelpful,” he added.

Image: Mardoche Yembi says she doesn’t want other kids to go through her ordeal. Photo: Mardoche Yepbi

• Children with COVID symptoms suspected of ‘possessing’

International human rights activist Mandy Sanghera says he knows of cases during the pandemic where children find rituals to cure “evil spirits” in children after they have been criticized by adults who have lost their jobs or been on vacation.

She said some people who perform the ritual claim that COVID is not real, and that they are “attributed” to the parents of children with symptoms of the virus.

“People’s religions sometimes ignore their common sense,” she told Sky News.

“We need very clear experts on protection, not political correctness.

“Sometimes frontline social workers, police, etc. people don’t address specific issues because they say ‘cultural’ or ‘we don’t want to get involved’. But sometimes it’s too late.”

Sanghera said some people have been charged with “hundreds of pounds, even thousands of pounds” for performing exorcisms and rituals.

Some parents with epilepsy added that they were told “there are evil spirits out there.”

“Some of the things people will believe in the name of religion and culture are really shocking,” she said.

• What cultures and religions believe in witchcraft and spirit possession?

According to the National Police Agency, child abuse related to beliefs or beliefs is not limited to one faith, nationality or ethnic community.

The cases have been documented across religions, including Christians, Muslims and Hindus, police said.

In the UK, the 2018/19 city council identified around 1,950 victims of suspected child abuse on the basis of faith or beliefs. This is a 34% increase over the previous year, according to the Association of Local Governments.

Police investigator Allen Davis, who is working to eradicate faith and belief-related abuse, told Sky News that the risk increased during the pandemic.

“It is unacceptable for this to become a taboo subject,” he said. “This is to protect vulnerable people.

“It’s out there. We’re doing something about it.

“If we don’t respond and intervene early, that could be the worst-case scenario, and then we end up with the tragic child murders we’re trying to prevent.”

Leethen Bartholomew, director of the National FGM Center, said the pandemic has reduced children’s contact with professionals such as teachers and youth workers.

The group previously warned that if a vulnerable child or adult becomes infected with COVID-19, they could be branded as witches or owned by families with such beliefs.

“The pandemic has put additional pressure on families, especially those in difficult circumstances, which can trigger harmful abuse or neglect of children,” Bartholomew said.

“So it is important for us to create a safe space where we can support children and young people, talk about their fears and anxieties, and respond appropriately.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/man-subjected-to-exorcisms-over-witchcraft-claims-fears-uk-victims-being-missed-during-pandemic-12410496

