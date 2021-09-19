Order for U.S. diplomatic Chevy Suburban limousines in $ 36.4 million program





To develop and build the first 10 Chevrolet Suburban armored SUVs for use by diplomats and senior government officials, GM’s Defense division recently won a $ 36.4 million development contract. The exact difference between these SUVs and the standard model is not made public. , but they will use a unique chassis and chassis-to-chassis suspension setup, while also using a lot of standard parts, GM said. If the State Department is happy with the first batch, it will likely place an order of 200 per year for nine years, for a total of 1,800 units.

“Our development contract award is a testament to our long-standing legacy of exceeding transportation capacity, and our new HD Suburban will provide government-specific advanced mobility solutions to meet the needs of [the Diplomatic Security Service]”GM Defense President Steve duMont said in a statement.

Everything in the federal suburbs will not be created again. GM said it would use “important” parts in the HD Suburban, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior and brakes. This will leave more of the development money to spend on refining the “advanced manufacturing tools and techniques, including assembly-less assembly and flexible manufacturing” that GM has said it will use to build these SUVs. GM said these techniques will help make the construction of this type of low-volume product more efficient and lower costs.

Reducing manufacturing costs may not seem like a big deal when you are making just 10 vehicles on a budget of $ 36 million, but this is probably only the first of many modified Suburbans that the State Department will buy from GM. . GM Defense has announced that it will deliver this first batch of vehicles next spring. Then, when the development contract is completed around May 2023, the government is expected to place an order for a fleet of 200 Suburban HDs every year for nine years. At a price significantly less than $ 3 million apiece, hopefully taxpayers.

