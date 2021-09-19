The UK’s largest poultry supplier says it can cancel its Christmas dinner.





The owner of Britain’s largest poultry supplier has said that a Christmas dinner could be canceled due to a lack of carbon dioxide (CO2).

The sharp rise in gas prices means that two large fertilizer plants in Teesside and Cheshire that produce CO2 as a by-product have been shut down, cutting supplies to the food industry.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, said this, along with a worker shortage, will affect turkey supplies for Christmas.

CO2 is essential for the humane slaughter of livestock, extends the shelf life of products and is essential for cooling systems for refrigeration purposes, industry leaders said.

Mr. Boparan said: Christmas is less than 100 days away. Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever to recruit people to maintain the food supply.

Nothing has fundamentally changed since I talked about this in July. In fact, I’m not happy to point out that the gaps in the shelves I warned you about at the time are getting bigger every day.

This Christmas, the Bernard Matthews turkey supply has already been compromised as it will have to find 1,000 additional workers to handle the supply. Christmas is now canceled if there is no CO2 supply.

The CO2 problem is a huge blow and pushes us to the limit. Indeed, it affects the poultry, beef, pork and wider food industries.

Without CO2, the bottom line is that throughput would be reduced and we could potentially push our limits as our sector is already at risk from a labor shortage.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng held a meeting with several industry leaders on the issue of CO2 shortages on Saturday.

He said on Twitter that there was no reason for immediate concern about the UK’s gas supply.

But Mr. Boparan continued. The inability to process poultry means that it must be raised on farms with potential impacts on animal welfare, so the overall effect is poor welfare and a significant reduction in supply. Instant food loses a significant shelf life. Overall, there is the potential for large-scale food waste.

This is clearly a national security issue and should be treated as an urgent matter, as opposed to a labor supply crisis, in which the government’s response to our sector is, in a word, disappointing.

I would like to see prioritizing CO2 supply to the food sector so that UK supplies can be sustained and to support these fertilizer plants that the government says have been switched off because of rising prices for natural gas.

It’s hard to believe that such a critical infrastructure operation could arbitrarily decide to turn off the faucet because of price inflation. This is irresponsible and fatal for our sector.

You can’t bring the tool down because of inflation. In my business, I have to roll up my sleeves as much as possible and go head-to-head. Giving up and saying inflation is too high is not an option.

He added: It’s hard enough to tie one hand behind your back because there aren’t enough people to feed you.

With CO2 on top of it, both hands are tied. The government must act now. Otherwise, another Christmas will be canceled.

Ian Wright, CEO of the British Food and Beverage Federation, told BBC Radio 4 on Saturday that the government needs to intervene in gasoline prices.

He went on to say. Assuming that doesn’t happen, I would have thought that the impact would probably be felt until the next week, not this time next week.

And of course, that’s a concern because warehouses are starting to go into the pre-Christmas supply period when warehouses start picking up and getting ready to push into Christmas a few weeks later.

A spokesperson for Defra said: We are aware of the challenges faced by some businesses and are working closely with industry to provide support and advice.

We have had extensive meetings with representatives of the meat production and processing sector and continue these conversations over the weekend.

The UK has the advantage of access to a wide variety of gas sources so that homes, businesses and heavy industry can get the energy they need at a fair price.

Our exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plans to build a strong self-renewable energy sector to further reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

