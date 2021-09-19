Australia was initially allowed to lease submarines from the UK or the US, but nuclear weapons are still banned | Aucus





The Morrison government is considering short-term leases of nuclear-powered submarines from the UK or the US, but the coalition insists the nuclear weapons won’t be based in Australia.

Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham and Defense Secretary Peter Dutton said in a separate interview on Sunday that leasing submarines from Aukus allies could be a temporary solution until Australia potentially delivers submarines in the 2040s. Has confirmed.

When Dutton was asked about leasing a ship on Sky News, the simple answer was “yes”.

Birmingham said the lease would not necessarily increase the number and capacity of all partner countries’ submarines, but would help with training and information sharing.

Doing so could give us an opportunity to train our crew and provide them with the skills and knowledge of the way we operate, he told ABC.

[It would help] It provides a platform to upgrade Perth’s infrastructure necessary for the operation of these submarines. I expect to see lease agreements or larger joint operations between our naval forces in the future. This will see our sailors work more closely and in practice potentially on British and American ships, potentially to gain skills, training and knowledge.

Birmingham argued that there was nothing in return for agreeing to strengthen strategic relations with Britain and the United States in Australia.

He argued that nuclear weapons would not be within Australian jurisdiction.

He made it clear on Sunday that Australia’s position on nuclear weapons remains unchanged.

Sign up to receive Guardian Australia’s top news every morning.

We will comply with all non-proliferation treaties and obligations and will not change any policies related to nuclear weapons technology.

Birmingham has not ruled out an increase in the number of British and American jerseys off the Australian coast.

He said he already has US and Marine units working in Australia for rotational deployments from time to time.

We already have close integration with our US partners, like many other countries, and are always looking for areas to improve, and it is in the interest of the country of Australia to do so.

Birmingham said Australia had informed the French government of its plans to terminate its submarine contract with the French government as soon as possible.

Birmingham said the French were told that a $90 billion submarine contract was canceled before it was made public. France said it was hidden in the dark.

Birmingham said changes in the region, as well as technology, have made new deals necessary.

Prior to that, he said, we had interacted with the French about the changes we observed in our area.

Changes in the strategic nature of regional competition. It is these various changes that are changing the challenges to the operational capabilities of conventional submarines and why we are looking at nuclear submarine alternatives.

It was very sensitive to get to this point. We do not underestimate the importance of working with France in the future to ensure regional-wide engagement and re-establishing strong ties with the French government and its counterparts in the future. Because with these decisions we have made, their continued involvement in this area is important.

But worrying about the Aukus arrangement is something that still needs to be addressed in detail, not just for the French. Australia’s allies in the Indo-Pacific have also expressed concern about how the deal will affect tensions in the region.

A Quick GuideHow to Get the Latest News from The Guardian AustraliaShowPhotograph: Tim Robberts/Stone RF

Thank you for your feedback.

Malaysia said on Saturday that Canberras’ decision to build a nuclear-powered submarine could spark a regional nuclear arms race. This reflects concerns already raised by Beijing.

The Malaysian prime minister’s office said it would provoke other powers acting more aggressively in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, without mentioning China.

China’s foreign policy in the region, particularly its claims over the resource-rich South China Sea, is getting stronger, some of which conflict with Malaysia’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/19/australia-could-lease-submarines-from-uk-or-us-but-nuclear-weapons-remain-off-the-table The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos