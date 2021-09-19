Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Liz Truss vows to fight for freedom and ignores EU backlash against submarine treaty.

The new foreign secretary has engaged in a major diplomatic debate, arguing that Britain must defend its freedoms over new security agreements with the United States and Australia.

Contributing to The Telegraph, Liz Truss notes that the Aukus Accord is prepared to be staunch in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malice while concealing China’s increased military prowess and its aggressive approach to trade. shows. Read the full story.

2. Prince Andrew is failing with his legal team’s strategy.

Royal officials are concerned that the Duke of York is being defeated by the strategy pursued by a London-based legal team.

There is widespread anxiety about the tactics used since he was charged with sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy. Read the full story.

3. Is there a winter lockdown? Experts present three scenarios: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Perhaps it betrays the UK’s approach to fighting Covid-19, but the only real question we Brits are asking right now is this. Will there be another lockdown this winter?

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister drew up a two-part fall and winter plan. Plan A relies on vaccines and additional injections to contain the virus. If it turns out not to be appropriate, Plan B will be a strong and early agitation. Read the full story.

4. Michael Gove seizes cabinet power with ‘big department’

Michael Gove dramatically expanded his Whitehall empire, emerging as the biggest winner of Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.

The full scale of the former cabinet secretary’s new realm became clear Saturday night when Downing Street announced the appointment of former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane as the new senior secretary for the former department of Gove. . Read the full story.

5. How Hairy Bikers Helped Prince Philip Become ‘The Barbecue Master’

It’s no wonder Prince Philip is known as a master of barbecue. And what is the secret to the success of the Duke of Edinburgh? According to his family, his love of cooking shows, especially Hairy Bikers.

The deceased duke dropped his hands at barbecues and joked that his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, never caused food poisoning in the royal family, said loved ones. Read the full story.

