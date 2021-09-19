Afghan ally remains hopeful of US rescue





Wakil’s eyes fill with tears. He has no idea whether he and his family will get out of Afghanistan and fears that if they don’t, the Taliban will hunt him down and kill him. A former US government employee, Wakil is not his real name; he spoke to CNN on condition that his identity was not revealed. He was stranded in the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif with hundreds of other Afghans. All of them have worked closely with US federal agencies and the US military for the past decade and more. Most, like Wakil, hold special immigrant visas or were in the process of obtaining them when the Taliban invaded Kabul Video above: Finding refuge for Afghan refugees in the United States The US State Department must leave Kabul by plane last month. But as they tried to enter the airport, a suicide bomber struck, killing more than 170 people. Immediately after the bombing at Kabul airport on August 26, he said, he and his family and dozens of others were bused north to Mazar-i- Sharif. that we would be taken to Doha from there, ”he said. Now Wakil feels forgotten and in danger. “I ask the US government not to leave us behind,” he told CNN in Mazar-i-Sharif. “We provided service for 15 or 16 years. I was on really bad assignments. My friends were killed… They shouldn’t forget us.” Two decades of loyaltyWakil says he started working for the Americans in the fall of 2001 was with a security company that deployed it to the mountains around Tora Bora, the last stronghold of Al Qaeda. He was there four months, he told CNN. Subsequently, he says, he worked for the US Treasury mission in Afghanistan, helping with its logistics, and more recently for the visa department at the embassy. He told CNN that many of his Afghan colleagues have already been killed and that he fears for his life every day. . “They know me, that I work with the US government, especially with the US embassy,” he told CNN. “I will definitely be killed by them. I don’t want to stay here because I’m in a very big risk.” For now, he and dozens like him are camping in difficult conditions in hotels in Mazar-i-Sharif. Many sleep on the floor. “The conditions are terrible,” he said, adding that his wife and youngest daughter had fallen ill. On Friday, a chartered flight was finally cleared out of Mazar-i-Sharif Airport carrying hundreds of Americans, legal residents of the United States and Afghans. , according to US-based advocacy group Allied Airlift 21. The advocacy group said about 400 evacuees were on board the Kam Air flight, which arrived in Doha on Friday, and some of the passengers will end up. by being resettled in the United States. Wakil was not one of the lucky ones on board. Earlier, he told CNN he still hopes the United States will come to his rescue. “They haven’t betrayed us yet. As the father of three daughters aged 11, 7 and 2, he also wishes to flee Afghanistan for the sake of their future. “The Taliban won’t allow them to go to school so for that reason I have to go, I have to leave. I don’t care about my future.” A Heartbreaking Price On September 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a press conference in Qatar: “There are groups of people who are grouped together, some of whom have the appropriate travel documents and a US passport. , a green card, a visa and others not. management of the situation. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, tweeted on September 6: “My staff and I worked day and night to secure the safe passage of two waiting planes at Mazar-i-Sharif to take away US citizens, allies Afghans at risk and their families safe. “” I have been deeply frustrated, if not furious, at the delay and inaction of our government, “said Blumenthal. I dream but for the family for my wife it is difficult for them. I can’t convince them that we’re going to live in the United States. They ask me, no they left you. They left you behind. “But even if he escapes Mazar -i -Sharif with his wife and three young daughters, he still has to pay a heartbreaking price to be a friend of America. Her mother cannot come with them because she is sick and still in Kabul. “She’s alone there. I have no one to support her.

Wakil’s eyes fill with tears. He doesn’t know if he and his family will get out of Afghanistan and fears that if they don’t, the Taliban will track him down and kill him.

A former US government employee, Wakil is not his real name; he spoke to CNN on condition that his identity was not revealed.

He is stranded in the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif with hundreds of other Afghans. All of them have worked closely with US federal agencies and the US military for the past decade and more. Most, like Wakil, hold special immigrant visas or were in the process of obtaining them when the Taliban invaded Kabul.

Video above: Finding refuge for Afghan refugees in the United States

Wakil said his family, which he had three young daughters, was on a list compiled by the US State Department to be deported from Kabul last month. But as they tried to enter the airport, a suicide bomber struck, killing more than 170 people. Immediately after the bombing at Kabul airport on August 26, he said, he and his family and dozens of others were bused north to Mazar-i- Sharif.

“I received a message from my former supervisor to go to Mazar-i-Sharif and that we would be taken to Doha [Qatar] from there, ”he said.

Now Wakil feels forgotten and in danger.

“I ask the US government not to leave us behind,” he told CNN in Mazar-i-Sharif. “We provided services for 15 or 16 years. I was on very bad missions. My friends were killed … They shouldn’t forget about us.”

Two decades of loyalty

Wakil says he started working for the Americans in the fall of 2001, when he was with a security company that deployed him to the mountains around Tora Bora, Al Qaeda’s last stronghold. He was there four months, he told CNN. Subsequently, he says, he worked for the US Treasury mission in Afghanistan, helping with its logistics, and more recently for the visa department at the embassy.

He told CNN that many of his Afghan colleagues have already been killed and that he fears for his life every day. “They know me, that I work with the US government, especially with the US embassy,” he told CNN.

“I will definitely be killed by them. I don’t want to stay here because I’m in a very big risk.”

For now, he and dozens like him are camping in difficult conditions in hotels in Mazar-i-Sharif. Many sleep on the floor. “The conditions are terrible,” he said, adding that his wife and youngest daughter had fallen ill.

On Friday, a chartered flight was finally cleared out of Mazar-i-Sharif airport carrying hundreds of people, Americans, legal residents of the United States and Afghans, according to the American defense group Allied Airlift 21. The advocacy group said about 400 evacuees were on board the Kam Air, which arrived in Doha on Friday, and some of the passengers will eventually be relocated to the United States. Wakil was not one of the lucky ones on board.

Earlier, he told CNN he still hoped the United States would come to his rescue. “They haven’t betrayed us yet.”

As the father of three daughters aged 11, 7 and 2, he also wishes to flee Afghanistan for the sake of their future. “The Taliban [is] not allowing them to go to school so for that reason I have to go, I have to leave. I don’t care about my [own] future.”

A heartbreaking price

On September 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a press conference in Qatar: “There are groups of people who are grouped together, some of whom have the appropriate travel documents, a US passport, a card green, a visa and others not. . “

But several US senators sharply criticized the State Department’s handling of the situation. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, tweeted on September 6: “My staff and I worked day and night to secure the safe passage of two waiting planes at Mazar-i-Sharif to take away US citizens, allies Afghans at risk and their families safe. “

“I have been deeply frustrated, even furious, at our government’s delay and inaction,” Blumenthal said.

Wakil says that although he himself clings to hope, his family feels abandoned.

“I hope and dream but for the family for my wife it is difficult for them. I cannot convince them that we will live in the United States. They ask me, no they left you. They left you. left behind. “

But even if he escapes Mazar-i-Sharif with his wife and three young daughters, he still has to pay a heart-wrenching price to be America’s friend. Her mother cannot come with them because she is sick and still in Kabul.

“She’s alone there. I have no one to support her. Everyone … I’m crying …”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/they-didnt-betray-us-yet-afghan-ally-remains-hopeful-of-us-rescue/37649148 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos