New Touring Arese RH95: Coachbuilt supercar powered by UK





Before they do, you might be wondering who Touring is and what the rather cumbersome Arese RH95 name is. If you’re an avid follower of the Italian coachbuilding car industry, or someone of a certain age (depressedly elderly), you’ll know Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, an Italian coach builder who has enjoyed two lives.

Carrozzeria Touring first started in 1926 when it was founded by Felice Bianchi Anderloni. It didn’t take long for this Milanese wagonmaker to win a competition event with a design and a wealth of enthusiasts who brought the Touring Alfa Romeo, Isotta Fraschinis, Lancias and BMW into clothing. In those 40 years, Carrozzeria Touring has built particularly beautiful cars in addition to developing the Superleggera’s advanced lightweight bodybuilding technology. Superleggera models, including Aston Martin’s DB4, DB5 and DB6, are built with an elegant lattice structure of small diameter tubes suspended from thin aluminum skin panels. The lightweight and robust construction is suitable for hand-formed panels and custom constructions, and this patented technology has been used by Maserati, Pegaso and many well-known manufacturers including Bristol and Aston.

However, the advent of monocoque bodyshells, which made custom designs much more difficult to engineer, threatened Touring’s survival. Although not bankrupt, it closed in 1966. What happened next can be seen in a separate story opposite, but the company was rebuilt in 2006 and produced a custom luxury limited-edition car in 2006. Journey through the visual tradition.

The Arese RH95 is the last model in the 21st Century Touring Triplet series following the 2016 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante and the 2020 Aero 3. The other two are front engines,” explains Louis de Fabribeckers, Touring Design Director. “This car is about agile handling. All three cars share a ‘victory’ grille, horizontal taillights, smooth, elegant and almost feminine surfaces and very powerful details like vertical exhausts and assertive headlights.”

