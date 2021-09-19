British workers on vacation: Amazon, nursing home or van driving? | UK temporary leave system





Since March 2020, 11.6 million UK workers have been laid off by their employees due to the covid pandemic, and the government pays up to 80% of their wages to keep their jobs.

When the plan peaked in May 2020, 8.9 million workers, nearly a third of the UK workforce, were being paid to stay at home. By the end of July this year, that number had fallen to 1.6 million.

The impact on individuals varied. Some found new interests, new lifestyles, and even new jobs while on vacation. Others have struggled with mental health issues such as loss of identity and sense of worthlessness. As the plan came to a close, we spoke with five people who have been on vacation since the outbreak began.

Nadia

In the 40’s, I create content for an online publisher, North West England. Since I’m doing something I can do from anywhere, I expected to continue at home and not in the office when the pandemic struck. Instead I was fired but told to continue my work as normal. I told them it was a scam. Their answer was: Do you want us to fall apart? They said they would cover an extra 20% of my salary. So for me nothing has changed except that the government is paying most of my salary.

My biggest challenge isn’t our company’s choice, but the cultural perception that people on vacation had a wonderful 18 months of laziness.

I was annoyed and felt a bit vulnerable. If we didn’t do it together, I felt like I was going to have a surplus.

Since I am a single parent, it was in terms of family income. It’s very easy to tell yourself that you don’t need to get involved in company finances.

The biggest challenge isn’t the company’s choice, but the cultural perception that people on vacation have had a wonderful 18 months of laziness and that it’s time to get back to work.

I intend to continue my work when it ends at the end of this month. The company is not talking about layoffs. But they all want to go back to the office.

I lost respect for my employer. Now Id wants the flexibility to keep them working from home in exchange for keeping their mouths shut for what they did. But I don’t think it will happen.

John Cooper

East Sussex, 45, Operations Manager of Sports Complex Overall, the experience has opened your eyes and made you realize that life can be good within your walls and with those closest to you.

I made new friends and lost weight. I am now out of debt for the first time in my life.

I took unpaid leave in March 2020, but since my wife continues to work full-time and spends less on living expenses, I have never had a fight over money. A few weeks later, I asked my employer to allow me to take another job, which was fine as long as it didn’t overlap my normal working hours. I got a job filling the shelves at the supermarket from 9pm to 1am 3 days a week. It was a godsend for my mental health. With an 80% salary of a full-time employee, it’s slightly better in terms of household income.

I also started playing golf again after 20 years, and we left town. I play golf four or five times a week, make new friends, and lose weight. I am now out of debt for the first time in my life. Life has slowed down, and I’ve come to realize that you don’t always have to be chasing something and working.

I met my employer last week and they agreed that I could work part-time for them and continue my supermarket work. I work a total of 43 hours a week, but this is the right amount of time for me. Before, I was afraid of not getting ready to go to work every weekend. Now head to the golf course with water and bananas.

Robert

In my fifties, Oxfordshire, teaching English as a foreign language. I was fired immediately, and I really appreciate each extension. At the end of the day, there is little hope of getting back to work soon.

I get angry when people say workers on vacation are taking the country. I’ve been paying taxes nonstop for over 30 years and haven’t organized an epidemic.

My boss said he had no plans to reopen this year, but didn’t tell me what would happen to the people who work there. We all have a mortgage, a family, a mouth to feed. We were left in the dark with no clue if there would be a job in two weeks.

I would have been upset if I hadn’t saved before the pandemic. My savings have been reduced by 300-400 per month since March 2020. I applied for driving and other jobs, but as soon as I mention vacation, I’ll forget about it. I’m now expecting duplicates like hundreds of thousands of others.

I am angry with people who: [Tory MP] Andrea Leadsom says people on vacation just need to be lazy and have fun. I also get upset when people say that unpaid leave workers are revamping the country. I’ve been paying taxes nonstop for over 30 years and haven’t organized an epidemic.

At least I haven’t lost my house yet, I still have some savings left, and I still have a car I can sell. When the plan is over and I lose my job, I can at least tell employers that I’m not on a terrible vacation. Then you might be able to find other kinds of work.

There seem to be three jobs: driving, amazon, and nursing home. All of that bad payment and none of it would be enough to cover your mortgage and bills. So I ended up facing 8.91 jobs per hour instead of 30,000 good jobs. That’s fine for six months, but when your savings run out, it’s a disaster.

It’s been a crazy 18 months, but Ive made the most of the fired Charlotte Daniel. Photo: Sonja Horsman/The ObserverCharlotte Daniel

On the 28th, a Canterbury data analyst at Villa Holiday company mixed emotions at various stages, including emptiness, lack of purpose, loneliness, mixed days, and longing for progress. A year and a half without career development at my age is hard. I didn’t want to pursue another career because I loved my job and my company. I came back to work for a short time when the offer came, but it was incredibly stressful and devastating to the system to take on a new role where I didn’t work for that long and had to work 12 hours from home on terrible wifi. So I decided to take a leave of absence again.

I’m currently in my 405th day of learning Spanish online and started doing bikini bodybuilding while training 5 days a week. In May of this year, we launched a women’s sportswear brand together with our partners. We also bought our first home after two failed sales due to the pandemic.

It’s been a crazy 18 months, but Ive made the most of the layoff. Now I’m really looking forward to returning to my role next month to meet my colleagues.

Peter, Manchester. Photo: Courtesy of Peter Peter

On the 39th, the event manager at Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music was laid off for a year and a half. I didn’t have anything to do because my job was to do concerts. Thankfully, college filled my paycheck all the time.

But my mental health deteriorated a lot. I was constantly stressed at the thought that my job could be stopped at any time. Being confined indoors with a lot of uncertainty discouraged me.

The only saving grace for me was the birth of my first child at the beginning of the year. The vacation allowed me to spend time with him that I would never have had if things had been normal. Id bonded with him much more than Id only saw him at bedtime and my partner and I shared parenting. For that, I was incredibly lucky.

I started working full time again this month, working from home and office. And we have a pretty full diary of our fall concerts. So things are looking.

