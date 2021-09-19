Businesses urge to protect workers from abuse in western UK’s gig economy | gig economy





As Congressmen and unions warn of waves of physical and emotional abuse and harassment experienced by couriers and taxi drivers, gig economy companies are facing calls to better protect their workers.

The Independent Workers’ Union (IWGB) has received at least 90 complaints from couriers facing some form of harassment at work in recent months, with more than 40 complaining that such incidents occurred more than once a week.

Meanwhile, Labor MP Nadia Whittome said the UK’s low-wage workers are most vulnerable to job losses due to the lack of sick leave and the way businesses handle complaints.

IWGB head Alex Marshall said that bullying is so prevalent in the so-called gig economy because it treats it as a desolate West, where businesses have no responsibility and workers have no rights.

Companies like Deliveroo set a toxic precedent for disposing of key workers by refusing to comply with the minimum wage or even provide human resources. We demand action to protect them and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Deliveroo is outraged by couriers who say they can make less than two hours of money, while others are threatening industrial activity to ensure holidays and sick leave and eliminate unpaid driving wait times.

And Nottingham East Labor MP Whittom said this kind of financial instability makes some gig economy workers vulnerable to abuse. She cited cases in her constituency where a Deliveroo rider said he was racially abused while working.

i The newspaper reported that when a courier intervened to prevent a colleague from being attacked, he could hit a railing and lose his life after being threatened by racist abusers.

In response, he said, Deliveroo had offered to change the location where it would work and take a few days off without sick leave.

Whittome said: This means that they have suffered financial loss not only from the attack itself, but also for taking the time to do so.

Above all, these workers do not have legitimate rights, so the responsibility lies with the company.

The man and woman were later convicted and fined for violating public order in Nottingham Crown Court.

Uber Eats delivery driver Jack Dowle told The Guardian, “Uber Eats feared for his own safety whenever a minor mistake occurred during delivery. April.

He said a courier company app had taken him to the wrong address and spilled a small amount of soda. The customer was waiting in the driveway, and after taking the order, he started screaming as he drove down the car in a threatening manner.

He said he reported the issue to Uber Eats, but said the company would take Uber Eats’ comments and suggest that the app leave customers with ratings reflecting their experiences.

He said the company showed no real interest in the real human impact of bullying. He said he didn’t have to deal with threats to do his job, but he felt that was the reality left to him now. When you see a spilled beverage, you are preparing yourself for a potential physical hazard.

Whittome says gig economy companies need to do more to protect their employees. The minimum wage must be paid in order to become a living wage, but delivery drivers do not receive an hourly wage, so in many cases they do not even receive the minimum wage.

They should be entitled to sick leave and vacation pay, which will in itself protect those who are unable to work, whether because of illness or being attacked at work.

And platforms should take more specific steps to protect workers. For example, do not force or punish workers for going to a restaurant where they have been previously abused.

A Uber Eats spokesperson said: Harassment or abuse in any form is completely unacceptable and unacceptable within the Uber Eats community. We are currently investigating these allegations and anyone found to have acted in this way will be permanently removed from the app.

Deliveroo did not respond to requests for comment.

