The 10 Best Cliff Hotels in England | travel





Druidstone, Pembrokeshire

Each year, people return to Dru, perched on the edge of a majestic cliff with stunning views overlooking St Brides Bay. Enjoy a dramatic sunset over the Atlantic Ocean from your rooftop room or garden. Follow the winding path down to the sea (the descent takes about 5 minutes, slightly longer depending on your stamina) to reach the rock pools and caves of Druidstone Beach. Come back for a hearty homemade meal. There are 15 rooms as well as 5 self-catering cottages close to the main building. double from 165 including breakfast; druidstone.co.uk

Port Patrick Hotel, Stranraer

On a clear day, you can see the bright lights of Bangor across the Irish Sea from Portpatrick in Northern Ireland. Built in 1905, the building is low and unpretentious, but it’s a great value for its majestic cliff path leading to Dunskey Castle, Knockinaam and Killantringan Lighthouse. A very suitable fishing village, equidistant from Carlisle and Glasgow, has harborside restaurants and fishing excursions. double from 89; bespoke hotel.com

Pedn Olva Hotel, Cornwall Hidden Gem: Pedn Olva with stunning views of St Ives

Perched atop a former copper mine between Portminster Beach and the harbor, Pedn Olva offers unparalleled views of St Ives built on granite rocks with a whirling sea 30 feet below. Despite its striking location, it is one of the city’s hidden gems. Airy modern design, great panoramic views from the outdoor patio, fresh seafood menu, outdoor heated pool built on the rocks. 160 to double including breakfast; pednolva.co.uk

Watersmit Hotel, Devon

Still plenty of afternoon tea, the Edwardian Watersmeet is wild and romantic, a white pile perched on a cliff, with stunning views of the Devon coastline. On a clear day, you can see Lundy Island from the Bristol Channel. There is an outdoor pool and best of all, the hotel has stairs leading to Combesgate Beach, a small sandy cove that is fantastic for rockpooling. Woolacombe beach is also a short walk away. double from 170 including breakfast; watermeethotel.co.uk

Alexandra, Dorset Where the sun shines: Alexandra overlooking the popular Lime Bay

Overlooking Lime Bay with a Jurassic coast down, The Alexandra has plenty of 18th-century bone and modern charm, paired with antique furnishings and a glasshouse restaurant with local sources at its core. There are 23 rooms around the main building and stables, previously the chapel and tower were used as private dining rooms. You can reach the heart of Lyme Regis in minutes, but it’s much better to get out of the hotel’s own gardens and stroll through the clifftop gardens. double from 180; Hotel Alexandra.co.uk

Clifton, Isle of Wight

In Shanklin’s seaside retreat, you’ll find the Clifton hotel, perched atop a cliff with stunning views of the English Channel. Built in 1860, this stately mansion hotel has a spacious veranda overlooking the sea and a glass conservatory for light meals. The hotel has won several awards for both garden and service. double from 144 including breakfast; cliftonshanklin.co.uk.

The Marsden Grotto, Tyne & WearEdge: Marsden Grotto popular with smugglers in the 19th century. Photo: Peter Reed/Alamy

In 1782, when Jack Bates and his wife Jessie used dynamite to create a habitable cave, Marsden Grotto of the South Shields came into existence rather than perched on a cliff. In the 19th century, the cave was a popular bar with smugglers. An elevator was added to the coastal road in the 1950s and the grotto was transformed into a much-loved seafood restaurant and bar. Rooms were also added two years ago, some in the original 18th century caves with freestanding bathtubs and fun. It’s certainly not stylish, but it’s completely different from anywhere else in the UK. double from 99; marsdengroto.com

Driftwood, Cornwall

Cornwall has better clifftop hotels than anywhere else in England. Overlooking a private beach with views of the Roseland Peninsula, Driftwood offers widescreen views only available in a clifftop setting. The decoration is Farrow & Ball with a touch of New England. 14 rooms, fire for fall and food from rising star Olly Pierrepont. The glorious 7km circular walk from Portscatho to Pendower Beach will help whet your appetite. Double from 195 including breakfast; driftwood hotel.co.uk

The Cliff Hotel, from CardiganShore: The Cliff Hotel as seen from Poppit Sands Beach in Pembrokeshire. PHOTOGRAPH BY Keith Morris/Alamy

Owned by Wells and Louise Jones with a small property portfolio in West Wales, the Cliff Hotel aims to offer stunning views at an affordable price. This is not a small hotel. There are 78 rooms, all nicely decorated in a modern Welsh style. Double from 193 including breakfast; Cliff Hotel.com

Lewinnick Lodge, Cornwall

Facing the Atlantic Ocean, Lewinnick Lodge enjoys a great location on Pentire Head. It’s the perfect location to watch some of Cornwall’s most mesmerizing sunsets. Between Fistral and Crantock beaches, this is a land of walking and surfing. You can watch dolphins and seals from the hotel terrace, which almost touches the sea, but you can also walk along the cliff edge. The rooms and suites look simple, but they are also stylish with DAB radios, Bluetooth speakers and even binoculars to enjoy these views. double from 170 including breakfast; sawdays.co.uk.

