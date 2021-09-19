Jimmy Greaves: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and England legend dies at 81 | UK News





Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and England legend Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

During his distinguished career, the striker scored 382 goals in 579 club matches.

The 366 goals he scored in his best flight in England and Italy was the record for the top five European leagues until finally overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid’s 2016-17 season.

Greaves was part of the 1966 World Cup winning team in England and remains fourth on the Three Lions’ all-time top scorers list.

Image: Jimmy Greaves before the 2009 England-Andorra match

Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 appearances for his country.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust tweeted: “This is very sad news. He is the best goal scorer of all time. On behalf of the Trust and members, my heartfelt condolences to Jimmy’s family, friends and former teammates. Relax. rest. .”

There will be a minute of applause in honor of Greaves before the Tottenham v Chelsea match kicks off today at 4:30pm.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara told Sky Sports News:

He played for Chelsea for four seasons between 1957 and 1961, scoring 125 goals in 157 games, before moving to Tottenham, where he scored the club’s top scorer (220 goals) in 321 matches between 1961 and 1970.

Image: Greaves playing against Mexico at the 1966 World Cup. Image of England winning the group stage 2-0: Gordon Brown (left) and Jimmy Greaves (right) after receiving the medal awarded by Prime Minister for his country at the 1966 World Cup

Greaves, commonly known by his nickname Greavsie, did not appear in England’s final victory over West Germany in 1966 after suffering a serious injury in their final group match against France.

However, he appeared in all the group stage matches and helped the team achieve their best football achievements.

He and the rest of the players were awarded medals by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009, as no medals were awarded at the time and only those who competed in the final were awarded medals.

He also received an MBE on the 2021 New Year’s list of honors for football contributions in recognition of his role in the 1966 victory.

Image: Tottenham’s Jimmy Greaves scores against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane in December 1966

Greaves played for AC Milan for several months in 1961 and after leaving Tottenham, he played for West Ham United, Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnett and Woodford Town.

But for the generation he grew up watching football on TV, he was known for his work on the screen, as a professional, and especially for his partnership with former Scottish international Ian St John on ITV’s World of Sport. The Saint and Greavsie program between 1985 and 1992.

Tottenham Hotspur announced that Greaves, who suffered a stroke in May 2015 and suffered severe speech impairment in a wheelchair, died Sunday morning at his home.

Image: St. John featured a TV show with Jimmy Greaves. – Photo taken together in 1986 Image: Jimmy Greaves playing for Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in 1965

“We are very sad to hear the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, who is not only Tottenham’s record scorer, but also the greatest distance dealer the country has ever seen,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“During his wonderful career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal.”

Other teams he has played for, including West Ham United, Brentford and England, as well as the English Football League and FIFA have paid tribute.

Image: Jimmy Greaves (second from right), along with other legends of England’s 1966 World Cup victory (left): Bobby Moore, George Cohen, Gordon Banks, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ray Wilson, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Charlton and Martin Peters (hidden), Jack Charlton

England captain and Tottenham star Harry Kane tweeted: “RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great scorers. I think with his family and friends.”

England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Jimmy definitely deserves to be included in England’s best roster… We will pay tribute to his memory at home against Hungary at Wembley Stadium next month” .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “It is sad to hear about Jimmy Greaves. He will be remembered as a scoring legend and one of the great men of English football. I think with his family, friends and fans.”

At one point in his career, Greaves was so popular and well-known that he stopped a Beatles concert in the middle of a set at the London Palladium after John Lennon spotted him in the crowd during the height of Beatlemania in 1964. has exist.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

The two jobs of Jimmy Greaves

However, amid his fame he suffered from alcoholism and later said the death of him and his wife Irene’s youngest second child, Jimmy Jr., had a profound effect on him.

At worst, he said, “I drink 20 pints of beer a day and then I go home and drink a bottle of vodka before I go to bed.”

He quit drinking in 1978 when his marriage broke up and suffered financial hardship, but he had to make a living selling female jumpers and lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Wansted, East London, familiar with a TV star and a new generation of fans. do.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Greaves at Tottenham in 1966

With Irene, who renewed her vows in 2017, he has four remaining children from the couple: Lynn, Mitch, Danny and Andrew.

