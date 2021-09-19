Exclusive: US trade official called India Mastercard ban emails “draconian”





A smartphone with the Mastercard logo can be seen in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken July 15, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Internal U.S. government emails show frustration after Mastercard banU.S. Trade official privately slammed India’s central bank Mastercard’s ban on issuing new cards scared Indian banks

NEW DELHI, September 19 (Reuters) – A senior US trade official has privately criticized India’s July decision to ban Mastercard Inc (MA.N) from issuing new cards, calling it a gesture ” draconian “which caused” panic, “according to US government emails seen by Reuters.

The documents show frustration within the U.S. government after India’s central bank banned issuance of new cards by American Express (AXP.N) and Diners Club International in April, then took similar action against Mastercard in July.

The Reserve Bank of India accuses the companies of breaking local data storage rules. The bans do not affect existing customers.

The ban on Mastercard – a leading payments network in India alongside Visa (VN) – sparked a wave of emails between US officials in Washington and India as they discussed next steps with Mastercard, notably the RBI’s approach, according to government emails.

“We have started to hear from stakeholders about some pretty draconian measures that the RBI has taken over the past two days,” wrote Brendan A. Lynch, the United States’ deputy deputy trade representative for Asia. South and Central Asia on July 16, two days after the Mastercard announcement.

“It appears that others (Amex, Diners) may have been affected by similar actions recently,” Lynch wrote, asking his colleagues in India to contact their contacts with the central bank “to see what happens”.

Lynch, spokesperson for the office of the US trade representative and the US embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment. The US government has not publicly commented on the Mastercard ban.

The RBI did not immediately respond.

A Mastercard spokesperson told Reuters: “We have had very constructive engagements with the Indian and US governments over the past few weeks and we appreciate the support from both.” This includes discussions with the RBI, and Mastercard has “made good progress” as it seeks to resolve the situation quickly, he said.

“PANIC”, “FULL PRESS”

Mastercard sees India as a key growth market. In 2019, he said he was “bullish on India,” a country where he has made major investments and built research and technology centers.

The Mastercard ban has rocked the company and shocked the Indian financial industry as Indian partner banks fear a drop in revenues as they struggle to quickly partner with new networks to offer cards.

The RBI took action against Mastercard because it was “deemed non-compliant” with the 2018 rules despite the “considerable time frame and adequate opportunities”.

The rules, forcing foreign card networks to store Indian payment data locally for “unhindered surveillance access,” were implemented after unsuccessful lobbying efforts by U.S. companies also worsened trade relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Mastercard said she was “disappointed” with the decision. The company told Reuters it submitted an additional audit report to the RBI before the ban took effect on July 22.

Emails from the U.S. government show there was hope things could be sorted out before that.

In one, Lynch told his colleagues it was understood that “the RBI has the information it needs and is hoping it will respond appropriately.” But as the ban approaches, “if the RBI doesn’t change course, I’m sure the panic will resume,” he wrote.

Days later, he wrote that Mastercard was continuing to “bring the full court press” to Washington.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-us-trade-official-called-indias-mastercard-ban-draconian-emails-2021-09-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos