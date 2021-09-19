



As the government fulfills its core mission of leveling all parts of the UK, housing, communities and local government will become the leveling, housing and community departments.

These changes come with the appointment of former Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane today as the new head of the Leveling Up Taskforce.

The Task Force was jointly established by the Prime Minister and MP Michael Gove, Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State will lead Whitehall-wide efforts to provide tangible improvement programs in all parts of the UK as we better recover from the pandemic and fulfill our people’s priorities.

The Secretary of State is responsible for British governance and elections. He will therefore assume the additional role of Minister of Intergovernmental Relations, working closely with the Territorial Office on behalf of the Prime Minister and leading coordination with the relevant executive branch.

He was appointed Assistant Secretary of State to Congress with the support of the new Secretary of State, Kemi Badenoch MP and Neil OBrien MP.

The re-appointed Secretary of State to this department are Representatives Christopher Pincher and Sir Greenhalgh, and Assemblyman Eddie Hughes is Deputy Secretary of State.

Andy Haldane will be assigned to the Royal Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce Association (RSA) for six months, serving as Secretary to the Cabinet Office. He will lead the Leveling Up Taskforce, which will jointly report to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State to the Minister for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This government is committed to uniting and leveling all parts of the UK, and I am determined to have the team and expertise to deliver on that promise as we better recover from the pandemic.

Andy is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts to raise living standards, spread opportunities, improve public services, and restore people’s pride in our communities. I look forward to working with him and my new team of ministers to provide the opportunity this country needs.

MP Level Up Secretary of State Michael Gove said:

I am very pleased that the Prime Minister has asked me to lead the Leveling Up agenda, which is the just mission of this government.

With a great team of ministers and civil servants in our new department, we will continue to focus on helping overlooked families and undervalued communities across the UK.

We have a unique opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives.

Commenting on Andys’ appointment, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said:

I would like to congratulate Andy on his appointment. Andy brings a wealth of experience and insight from an outstanding career in the Bank of England and academia. I am very grateful that he has agreed to join us to lead this ambitious work program and look forward to working with him over the next six months.

Andy Haldane said:

Leveling the UK is one of the leading tasks of our time. It has also been a personal passion throughout my professional career. So, I am excited and honored to lead the new Leveling Up Taskforce and contribute to this important goal. I look forward to working with colleagues from government, regional and national, private and voluntary sectors to design and deliver an economy that works across the UK.

Jeremy Pocklington, Department of Compensation Housing and Community Leveling Up said:

The department is at the forefront of leveling up and the recently unveiled second headquarters in the city of Wolverhampton reflects our commitment to driving growth across the UK. We are delighted to be at the forefront of such an important work.

RSA Chairman Tim Eyles said:

RSA has a long history of working with governments to solve the problems of our time. Leveling up is critical to unlocking your untapped potential across the UK and is central to the RSA work program. Therefore, we are very pleased and honored that Andy has been asked to lead this task force.

