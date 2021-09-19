US and EU seek maximum vaccination rates





BRUSSELS (AP) The Belgian city of Aarschot has a 94% vaccination rate of all adults, but Mayor Gwendolyn Rutten fears his city is too close to the capital Brussels, where the rate stands at 63% . But there isn’t much she can do about it.

His hope is that the government will make vaccination compulsory. Otherwise, you put everyone else back in danger, Rutten said in a recent interview.

But few countries in the European Union have issued outright warrants, instead requiring people to present proof of vaccination, a negative test, or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in ever more activities, if not sometimes. to go to work.

Stricter requirements are on the agenda in the United States, which has faced significant vaccine resistance. President Biden last week announced terms that cover a large part of the population, sometimes without any option to test instead.

Despite seemingly divergent strategies, officials in the US and the EU are grappling with the same question: how to increase vaccination rates to their maximum and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. .

And the apparent split may actually shrink. Without calling their restrictions warrants, some European countries make life so difficult for those without the vaccine that it can amount to the same.

In a perhaps surprising move in a country known for touting individual freedoms, Biden imposed sweeping vaccine demands on as many as 100 million Americans, including many private sector employees and medical professionals. Employees of companies with more than 100 workers will be required to get vaccinated or tested weekly, while vaccination will be mandatory for executive employees and contractors who do business with the federal government without the ability to get tested. There are some exceptions.

The seemingly more aggressive US policy may reflect greater pressures there. The EU, initially far behind the United States in terms of vaccinations, overtook it at the end of July. As of Thursday, the block of 27 countries had vaccinated 60% of its population against 53% for the United States, according to Our World In Data. In both places, vaccination rates vary widely from country to country or state to state.

U.S. officials from Biden to the bottom have characterized the current phase of a pandemic as unvaccinated, with data showing that nearly all deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are now in people who have not been vaccinated. EU officials used the same description for persistent outbreaks in their countries.

But it is harder for the EU at large to impose vaccine mandates, as health policies are the responsibility of 27 national governments and senior EU officials are walking on eggshells. to solve the problem. Asked specifically by The Associated Press whether compulsory vaccination could be part of the solution, three European commissioners deviated from the issue, although none opposed it.

It is not our responsibility. It is not part of our legal framework, said EU Vice President Margaritis Schinas, before adding: But if there is a message we would like to repeat to Member States and across Member States to European citizens, it is to vaccinate, to vaccinate, to vaccinate.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stressed that supply would not be a problem and that the bloc would be ready for whatever is needed. This underlines that such debates can only take place in rich countries, while many low-income countries remain unable to offer all their citizens a first chance.

But while the Brussels authorities cannot impose a mandate on the 450 million citizens of the EU, many national governments are tightening restrictions on those who are not vaccinated. Certain countries indeed require vaccines for certain groups: Slovenia imposes them on civil servants, without the possibility of testing them.

More common in the EU, however, it essentially requires regular testing for those who are not vaccinated.

Do you want to see The Last Judgment by the Flemish primitive Rogier van der Weyden in a Burgundy museum? You must present a so-called COVID pass that provides proof of a negative test, vaccination, or recent recovery from COVID-19 to be allowed to admire this Northern Renaissance gem. Restrictions apply throughout France for everything from entering restaurants to visiting the Eiffel Tower.

Struggling to increase its paltry vaccination rates in early summer, France was the first major EU country to start using such passes. Macron then announced mandatory vaccinations for all health workers in July.

It turned out to be effective. In the eight weeks since the announcement, the French public health service said the overall vaccination rate fell from 40% fully vaccinated to 69%.

As a result, he found other takers in the block. And on Thursday, Italy, which already required the pass for many activities, raised the bar. Prime Minister Mario Draghis’ government has said workers in both the public and private sectors will soon be required to show one to get to work. Slovenia and Greece have adopted similar measures, but Italy is the first major European economy to require the COVID pass to access workplaces in all sectors.

The health pass isn’t a boost to getting vaccinated, it’s a not-so-sweet push, Italian legal expert Vitalba Azzollini said.

On both sides of the Atlantic, people sometimes felt the push more like a push.

In the United States, there has been a lot of angry rhetoric and scattered protests.

Everyone should have the right to say no to something and not lose it all, said Candace Ganjavi, a nurse at Memorial Herman Healthcare in Houston, Texas, who helps others by giving them advice on how to get it. an exemption from the vaccination mandate imposed by his employer.

Meanwhile, Republican governors in the United States strongly condemned Bidens’ tenure and vowed to take legal action. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has vowed to fight the president to the gates of hell.

Biden defended the mandates, saying my job as president is to protect all Americans.

Italy and France have seen thousands of people take to the streets to protest COVID passes, some of which have led to clashes with police in Paris. In Slovenia, hundreds of anti-vaccination protesters launched flares at the parliament building on Wednesday to protest new measures that require a COVID pass to enter almost all shops as well as restaurants and places of private work.

The government doubled down, announcing Friday it would extend the requirement to government employees.

Immunization rates have skyrocketed since the announcement of the first measures.

I would be happier if people understood why they need to be vaccinated, said Bojana Beovi, head of the ministries of health advisory group on COVID-19. But the main thing is that the share of the vaccinated population increases.

___

Associated Press editors Christina Larson in Washington, Josh Hoffner in Phoenix, Angela Charlton in Paris, Colleen Barry in Milan, Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and PA journalists from across the EU contributed to this report .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/europe-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-immunizations-4670c58c7d4d9cb23c57ac2b1665100e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos