New UK measures against egg freezing make women shiver in the cold | life and style





This morning, during the second fertility discussion this week, I heard a horse fall off a cliff. Second this week. Of course I’ve heard it a lot throughout my life and it skyrocketed in my 30s. As far as I know, this expression, which is only used when trying to scare a 35-year-old woman without at least one child hanging from her nipple, was only used to describe the rocky interior topography. A woman’s body covered in pebbles echoing with a scream.

This cliff doesn’t exist. The area in question suffers from people who have promised dramatic TripAdvisor reviews, sandy beaches and great picnic spots, but in return have found themselves having to walk a bit in the wrong shoes. Enter one star, Watford’s Lorraine. A steep cliff, an ordinary cafe at the top, the quiche was too salty and there were small pieces. Viewed from certain angles in bad weather, the drop looks steep as the egg crashes madly against the rock. But during the day it is a really gentle hill. It’s a statistic that comes from data collected more than 300 years ago that after the age of 35, it becomes basically impossible for women to conceive. Recent studies have found that 78% of women aged 35-40 will become pregnant within one year, although changes in our bodies that clearly affect our ability to bear children occur. Although age has an effect, the fertility of all women is different at the same age.

I see the ticking clock falling from the pink cliff, the alarm beating like crazy

Forgive me over and over (how rude even with the numbers) for that. But a legendary cliff came to mind this week as the government announced that women can now freeze eggs for up to 55 years. Health Minister Sajid Javid said the 25-year-old woman would put her eggs in ice until she turned 70, which would remove the pressure on the ticking clock in people’s minds. These would be images flashing in front of me while I was dying, a ticking clock falling off a pink cliff, an alarm beating like crazy. But when it comes to the beautiful science of providing solutions for those receiving fertility-impairing treatment, this latest tweak (proposed to help parents of newborn girls with a genetic condition that causes premature menopause) has nothing to do with it. Do not. Helps most people who want a baby.

The egg freezing process is not only expensive to reach for everyone, but it is only for a very small percentage of women. The most optimistic data shows that only about 18% of women who use their own frozen eggs have a birth rate (in fact, the majority will never thaw at all), but the barriers to women giving birth before the age of 35 are eggs. There was never a long period of storage.

In fact, infertility pioneer Dr. Gill Lockwood found that storing potential children in the freezer is psychologically damaging to couples with children who suffer from the fact that there are potential siblings in the freezer, and to those who freeze eggs. said that he could give Many said they welcome the current 10-year limit. Because it is not their responsibility that the embryos are discarded. This is an unpredictable and sticky topic littered with anxiety, hormones, and lingering fears. The real reasons people don’t have children range from intimate to structural, and they sit inside each other like Russian dolls.

My parents’ generation settled in a carpeted house at the age of 35.

Aside from the state of swapping dating, where engagement is a fluid state of affairs, the fact that the weight of fertility rests on a woman’s shoulders, and the need to have a careful conversation with her partner, there’s a big, eerie truth about Amy in the glimmer of light. The architecture of our lives, which means for many people it is impossible to start a family. My parents’ generation may have settled in a carpeted house and had a full-time job by the age of 35, but today that age looks very different. When house prices rise and wages stagnate, it’s hard to afford a home for a child just by warming yourself up, and those in a position to buy a house have to be married to consider a mortgage. . Being a single parent by choice will require a lot of cash and more support. Even if a woman wants to freeze her eggs and begin an often lonely (and sometimes painful) journey, the cost (around 4,000 for a single cycle, and storage costs starting at 200 per year) is mostly excluded. Rents are serious, the UK has the second most expensive childcare in the world, and the corporate culture is still time-consuming and rigid, stubbornly refusing to accommodate the hustle and bustle of their parents.

Zavid delivers this news to women as a precious and precious gift, but my friend, the box is empty. Helping sell fantasies to women with a powerpoint presentation promoting the merchandising of fertility with clocks and cliffs. And the thing is, as a politician, there’s a lot he can do to help people have babies safely. To make your financial life even an inch easier. However, extending the freeze period will only benefit a very few wealthy people. And then, maybe. Whether it’s 10 years or 100 years from now, that frozen time has little effect on the majority of people in this frozen age.

Email Eva at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter @EvaWiseman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/sep/19/new-measures-on-freezing-eggs-leave-women-in-the-cold

