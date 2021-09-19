Haitian migrants intimidated by US deportation plans





DEL RIO, Texas – Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and hopelessness in their home countries said US plans to return them quickly would not deter them, as thousands of people remained camped at the Texas border on Saturday after crossing through Mexico.

The Biden administration is preparing to return planes full of migrants to Haiti starting today as part of a deportation blitz aimed at discouraging more border residents from rushing to a rude South Texas camp where nearly 15,000 have arrived, according to five knowledgeable US officials. diets.

The Homeland Security Ministry said it would not discuss the frequency and timing of the flights, citing operational security. But an official said the department would start with up to three flights a day, while warning that plans remain in flux.

Marsha Espinosa, spokesperson for the department, confirmed the administration’s grand plans in an email.

“DHS will ensure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of return flights to Haiti and other hemispheric destinations within the next 72 hours,” Espinosa said.

“We reiterated that our borders are not open and that people should not make the dangerous journey,” Espinosa added. “Irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and well-being of border communities and to the lives of migrants themselves and should not be attempted.”

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch arkansasonline.com/919haitians/]

The department said on Saturday it had moved around 2,000 migrants from the camp to other locations on Friday for processing and possible deportation from the United States. .

The announcement marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, a Texas town of about 35,000 people about 145 miles west of San Antonio. It sits on a relatively remote stretch of border that does not have the capacity to accommodate and process such a large number of people.

A US official said on Friday that Haiti’s operational capacity and willingness to accept flights will determine their numbers. The official said progress was being made in negotiations with Haitian authorities.

The official said on Friday that the United States would likely fly five to eight planes a day, while another official expected no more than two a day and said all migrants would be tested for covid-19. The two officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Haitian authorities have agreed to accept at least three flights a day, but Biden officials want to maximize the evictions to break the momentum of the influx into the Del Rio encampment, another official said.

Another US official involved in the planning insisted that the robbery was not a targeted measure targeting Haitians, but was the enforcement of US immigration laws allowing the government to quickly deport them. border workers who arrive illegally in the country.

“This is not a particular country or country of origin,” the official said. “This is about enforcing border restrictions on those who continue to enter the country illegally and put their lives and the lives of the federal workforce at risk.”

DO NOT TURN

People continued to ford the Rio Grande on Saturday afternoon, returning to Mexico to purchase water, food, and diapers in Ciudad Acuna before returning to the Texas encampment under and near a bridge at Del Rio.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch arkansasonline.com/919inagua/]

Junior Jean, a 32-year-old man from Haiti, watched as people carefully carried crates of water or bags of food through the river water up to their knees. Jean said he has lived on the streets in Chile for the past four years, resigned to looking for food in the trash.

“We are all looking for a better life,” he said.

By announcing its intention before launching the flights, the Biden administration also appeared to be hoping that some in the camp would drop their attempt to stay in the United States and return to Mexico.

But, informed of the US plans on Saturday, several migrants said they still intended to stay in the encampment and seek asylum. Some have spoken of the latest devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, saying they were afraid to return to a country that seems more unstable than when they left.

“In Haiti, there is no security,” said Fabricio Jean, a 38-year-old Haitian who arrived with his wife and two daughters. “The country is in a political crisis.

Jorge Luis Mora Castillo, a 48-year-old man from Cuba, said he arrived in Ciudad Acuna on Saturday and plans to travel to the United States. South American nation where they had lived for four years.

On the US message discouraging migrants, Castillo said he would not change his mind.

“Because to return to Cuba is to die,” he said.

US customs and border protection on Friday closed vehicle and pedestrian traffic in both directions at the only border crossing between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuna “to meet urgent safety and security needs.”

Travelers were directed indefinitely to a passage at Eagle Pass, about 55 miles away.

Crowd estimates varied, but Val Verde County Sheriff Frank Joe Martinez said on Friday there were about 13,700 newcomers to Del Rio. The migrants pitched tents and built makeshift shelters from giant reeds known as the carrizo cane. Many bathed and washed clothes in the river.

Homeland security officials said in a statement on Saturday that they would send at least 400 more border patrol officers and other personnel to Del Rio “to improve control of the area.”

MIGRATION TO US

Haitians have migrated to the United States in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean countries after a devastating earthquake in 2010. After jobs have dried up since the Olympic Games d he summer of 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous journey by foot, bus and car to the US border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

It is not known how such a large number amassed so quickly, although many Haitians have gathered in camps on the Mexican side of the border to wait before deciding to attempt to enter the United States.

The flight plan, while potentially large-scale, depends on how Haitians react. They may have to decide whether to stay put at the risk of being sent back to a country ravaged by poverty and political instability or return to Mexico. Unaccompanied minors are exempt from accelerated deportations.

Gallery: Migrant camp near the US-Mexico border

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos arkansasonline.com/919txcamp/]

“Individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including deportation,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote. “Irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and well-being of border communities and to the lives of migrants themselves, and should not be attempted.”

Immigration advocates and some Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to halt all deportation flights to Haiti after the country’s president was assassinated in July and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake last month killed at least 2,000 people.

“The Biden administration cannot claim that it is doing all it can to support the Haitian community while continuing to unfairly deport Haitians as the island goes through its worst political, public health and economic crises yet. day, ”said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., the Haiti House Caucus co-chair, said in a statement Friday.

“We have a moral obligation to lead with compassion,” she said.

Stephen Miller, the main architect of former President Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies and a frequent critic of the Biden administration, expressed doubt that the Haitian government would accept the number of flights for a full-scale operation.

He recounted daily calls with US State Department officials last year about Haiti’s resistance to thefts, with Haiti only relenting under threat of sanctions.

U.S. authorities are under strain after Biden quickly dismantled Trump administration policies that Biden considered cruel or inhumane, including requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico pending U.S. court hearings in the United States. ‘immigration.

A pandemic-related order to immediately deport migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum that was introduced in March 2020 remains in place, but unaccompanied children and many families have been exempted. During his first month in office, Biden chose to exempt children traveling alone for humanitarian reasons.

Nicole Phillips, legal director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance advocacy group, said on Saturday that the US government should treat migrants and allow them to seek asylum, not rush to deport them.

“It really is a humanitarian crisis,” said Phillips. “A lot of help is needed there now.”

Mexico has agreed to welcome only families expelled from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, creating an opening for Haitians and those of other nationalities.

The Mexican immigration agency said in a statement on Saturday that Mexico had opened a “permanent dialogue” with representatives of the Haitian government “to resolve the situation of irregular migratory flows during their entry and transit through Mexico. , as well as their assisted return “.

The agency did not say whether they were Haitians from Ciudad Acuna or thousands of others from Tapachula, on the Guatemalan border, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

In August, US authorities arrested migrants nearly 209,000 times at the southern border, which was near a 20-year high, even though many stops involved repeat franchisees as there are no consequences. legal to be deported under the authority of the pandemic.

Information for this article was provided by Juan A. Lozano, Eric Gay, Elliot Spagat, Ben Fox, Alexandra Jaffe, and Colleen Long of the Associated Press; and by Nick Miroff of the Washington Post.

National guards stand guard on Saturday outside a fence near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitian migrants have established a makeshift camp. (AP / Eric Gay)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/sep/19/haitian-migrants-undaunted-by-us-deportation-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos