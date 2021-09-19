How post-Brexit bureaucracy is raising UK gardening costs





UK gardeners can expect higher prices and reduced plant selection in nurseries as the UK imposes more post-Brexit bureaucracy on imports from the EU, the industry warns.

Plant costs have already risen 8-13% in 2021 due to Brexit and other factors, but he said prices will rise again after the UK government imposes a fee for biosecurity screening.

HTA estimates that the UK saw 3 million more people starting gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many seeing more use of small areas of outdoor space such as balconies, window sills and verandas.

However, HTA chairman James Barnes said the industry felt “guinea pig” about the new Brexit import controls imposed on “high priority” plant-based products from January 1 of this year, although it was delayed again last week.

The industry estimates that from July next year, the cost of control, which also conducts physical inspections at border control stations, will cost between £30m and £50m per year. The government also began to impose inspection fees on plant imports from June 1 of this year.

“The net effect is that there will definitely be a price increase behind this,” Barnes added.

It is estimated that around 3 million Britons started gardening during the pandemic. © Royal Lemkes

The industry, which imports about 400 million pounds of plants per year, has asked the government to negotiate a comprehensive plant health agreement with Brussels to lower the level of inspection of imported plants.

They are also wrestling with how to manage border checkpoints that have to unload temperature-sensitive plants in the winter and can cause delays that risk inventory damage before they arrive at nurseries and retailers.

HTA said last week the government’s decision to delay import verification for goods coming from the EU by another six months only helped the horticultural industry grant its own request for an EU-UK plant health agreement. European Union.

“Ornamental horticulture is the only sector working under such restrictive conditions, and it has received little recognition from the government for the enormous burden it places on the horticultural industry,” the spokesperson added.

Michiel van Veen, director of supply chain at Royal Lemkes, a Dutch company that supplies products to large retailers including Aldi, Ikea and B&Q, says products that cost £4 in stores are now attracting huge amounts of paperwork.

He said the price has gone up and he declined to provide details due to commercial sensitivity. “We hired additional people to sit all day and sign and stamp papers. The same paperwork for the same plant sent yesterday or last week. We are praying to reduce physical paperwork.”

HTA says animal and plant health inspections have become much more cumbersome since Brexit, although Dutch petunia now go through 59 separate steps to be imported into the UK and remain at the same threat level as before the UK left the EU.

Jonathan Whittemore’s business has been hit hard by Brexit compliance costs. © Johnson’s of Whixley

Jonathan Whittemore, head of procurement at Johnson’s of Whixley, said commercial nurseries are spending £20,000 a month on additional compliance costs since Brexit. Also, when full-scale post-border inspections were introduced, they were still waiting to see the impact.

“We don’t know what the cost of inspection is,” Whittemore said, explaining that port operators who handled cargo to the inspection point were reluctant to share prices to avoid being cut down by competitors.

UK exports to Europe to areas where HTA targets growth, though less than imports at £80m, have also suffered since 1 January. In the first six months of 2021, the figure fell 39%, while the rest of the world remained stable, HTA said.

Mike Jenner-Parson, head of international sales for Mr Fothergill seeds in Newmarket, says companies with over £40 million in sales in 2020 will have to hand label their 700,000 pounds of seed packaging to comply with new regulations. He said that overnight after Brexit, about 200 seed varieties were no longer registered in the EU.

He added that EU customers now have less choice in the market and Fothergill’s is trying to absorb higher costs to remain competitive. “But we will definitely lose business in Europe. They will go to our competitors for that product.”

The government disagrees with HTA’s assessment that post-Brexit plant health screenings are too cumbersome and says it’s important to maintain biosecurity standards that benefit trade and the environment in the long run.

Agriculture Ministry Defra added that it could sign a plant health agreement with Brussels, but only based on equivalence, which is not consistent with EU rules.

“The UK’s approach to introducing plant health checks is pragmatic and will phase out its own checks over several months to help businesses meet EU export requirements and allow time for traders to adjust,” the department said in a statement. said.

