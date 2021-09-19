US closes part of Texas border and begins repatriating Haitians





DEL RIO, Texas (AP) The United States on Sunday blocked the Mexican border in a remote town in Texas where thousands of Haitian refugees have passed through and set up a camp, hoping to stop the flow of migrants as the authorities have also started to rob some of the Haitians. back in their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians crossed for nearly three weeks from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, to Del Rio, Texas. Yellow police tape was used to prevent them from using a small roadblock to enter the United States

A Mexican policeman on the Mexican side of the border said migrants would no longer be allowed to cross. He wouldn’t give his name. An Associated Press reporter saw Haitian immigrants still cross the border with the United States at a nearby location.

Many migrants have lived in Latin America for years, but now they seek asylum in the United States as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands of people live under and near a bridge in Del Rio.

Earlier Sunday, the United States sent three flights of Haitians returning from Del Rio to their home countries, and that number is expected to rise to at least six a day soon, according to a US government official who requested the anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The planes left San Antonio and were due to arrive Sunday afternoon in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti.

Scores of buses arrived in Del Rio on Sunday, and many, many more are coming to transfer Haitians to deportation flights, US immigration detention centers and border patrol detention centers. The departure cities for flights to Haiti have not yet been finalized and are being actively planned, the official said.

The blockade and deportations marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, a Texas town of about 35,000 people about 230 kilometers west of San Antonio. It sits on a relatively remote stretch of border that does not have the capacity to accommodate and process such a large number of people.

At Port-au-Prince airport on Sunday, a dozen officials from various Haitian government agencies gathered to meet the deported Haitians. Public security officials from the Ministry of Justice have requested the presence of the Haitian national police to prevent any potential violence.

An International Organization for Migration minibus was also stationed at the airport. It was filled with brightly colored bags containing toiletries, hand sanitizer, and hair ties.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he was concerned about the conditions in the border camp and that migrants would be welcome back.

We want to reassure them that steps have already been taken to provide them with a better welcome on their return home and that they will not be left behind, he tweeted. Henry did not provide details on the measurements. A Haitian government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

But another Haitian political leader asked on Sunday if the nation could handle an influx of returning migrants and said the government should stop the repatriation.

We have the situation in the south with the earthquake. The economy is a disaster, (and) there are no jobs, Election Minister Mathias Pierre said, adding that most Haitians cannot meet basic needs. The Prime Minister should negotiate with the US government to stop these expulsions at this time of crisis.

Some migrants from Del Rio camp said the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Mose made them fearful of returning to a country that seemed more unstable than when they left.

In Haiti, there is no security, said Fabricio Jean, a 38-year-old Haitian who arrived in Texas with his wife and two daughters. The country is in political crisis.

Dozens of people crossed the Rio Grande on Saturday, returning to Mexico to buy water, food and diapers in Ciudad Acua before returning to the Texas encampment. This road was now blocked, this area of ​​the Mexican city was now deserted.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it had moved around 2,000 migrants from the Del Rio camp to other locations on Friday for processing and possible deportation. A statement from the agency also said it would have 400 agents and officers in the area by Monday morning and send more if necessary.

Haitians have migrated to the United States in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean countries after a devastating earthquake in 2010. After jobs have dried up since the Olympic Games d he summer of 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous journey by foot, bus and car to the US border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Crowd estimates varied, but Del Rio mayor Bruno Lozano said on Saturday evening that there were more than 14,500 immigrants in the camp under the bridge. The migrants pitched tents and built makeshift shelters from giant reeds known as the carrizo cane. Many bathed and washed clothes in the river.

It is not known how such a large number amassed so quickly, although many Haitians have gathered in camps on the Mexican side of the border to wait before deciding to attempt to enter the United States.

The number of Haitian arrivals started to reach unsustainable levels for the border patrol in Del Rio about 2 weeks ago, prompting the agency’s acting sector chief, Robert Garcia, to ask for more. aid at headquarters, according to a US official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Since then, the agency has transferred Haitians in buses and vans to other border patrol facilities in Texas, particularly El Paso, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. They are mostly processed outside of government authority related to the pandemic, which means they can seek asylum and remain in the United States while their claims are considered. The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement makes custody decisions, but families generally cannot be detained for more than 20 days under a court order.

Lozano reported from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, and Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press editors Ben Fox, Alexandra Jaffe and Colleen Long in Washington and Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report.

