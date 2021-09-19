British-French defense talks canceled at Aukus Row | Aucus





A French-British defense ministers meeting due this week was canceled as Paris escalated protests over the loss of a 48 billion submarine contract with Australia and a covert replacement of nuclear technology from Britain and the United States.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his opposite number, Florence Parley, were scheduled to hold bilateral talks in London and to speak at the French-British Council for two days.

The meeting was also attended by the defense ministers of the two countries, the largest military powers in Western Europe. Co-chair Peter Ricketts, former British national security adviser, confirmed that the elite meeting was postponed to a later date.

If the event does not go ahead, it is understood that the trip to London planned by Parlys is a duplicate.

A British source said they hoped for the meeting to go ahead. An official said, citing joint counter-terrorism operations in Mali and Iraq as an example of bilateral relations, the two countries have strong and close defense cooperation with France as a reliable ally.

But Paris resents after Australia abandons a lucrative but problematic new diesel submarine contract with a French contractor to switch to a nuclear-powered alternative after six months of secret negotiations with the UK and the US.

France summoned ambassadors to the United States and Australia over the weekend, lowering bilateral relations to unprecedented levels. The cancellation of the defense summit shows that Britain will also have an impact, but the conflict could escalate as it continues.

Concerns over France’s reaction have prompted Joe Biden to seek dialogue with Frances Emmanuel Macron to settle the dispute.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said: “President Biden has requested a phone call with the President of the Republic, and Macron and President Biden will have a telephone discussion in the coming days.”

The escalating march also overshadows the US trip of Boris Johnson and his newly promoted foreign secretary, Liz Truss. The pair will be visiting the United Nations General Assembly, and Johnson will be the first Prime Minister to visit the White House to meet Biden.

Macron was not scheduled to attend the annual World Summit, but Truss is expected to face Foreign Minister Jean-Yves LeDrian at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Le Drian, who is believed to be close to Macron, has vehemently criticized the submarine trade, describing it as stabbing it in the back and accusing people of engaging in duplicity, contempt and lies over the past few months.

France, particularly in bilateral and other talks over the past few months, has not commented on plans by the three ministers, and some diplomatic sources say Paris’ anger and sense of betrayal are still underestimated.

A British Ministry of Defense source insisted that it was left to the Australians to deliver the news to the French, but there appears to be a split in Canberra as to how best to do this.

Some Australians called in a week saying they were so sorry and wanted to cancel their diesel submarine contract and call next week to let them know they had found a better submarine and British Army. . There was another school that told us not to act that way. They will see through it and it will be worse because it will look double.

In the end, neither side won. The French didn’t say anything until details began leaking to Australian and American media on Wednesday morning.

Britain claimed to have simply responded to Australia’s request for covert nuclear propulsion technology for its submarines in March this year, a technology shared by the United Kingdom and the United States under a defense agreement dating back to 1958.

A Defense Department source said the Australians were handed over to the Biden administration after securing British support.

But claims that the UK is relatively passive have been undermined by another briefing on Downing Street, where Johnson said he was eager to expand the nuclear-submarine deal into something deeper in the Brexit aftermath.

The three countries also announced Aukus, a defense technology agreement to work together to share innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The three said the nuclear propulsion deal was the first example.

