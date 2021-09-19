UK energy supplier Bulb is discussing new funding sources





Utility update

Losing UK energy supplier Bulb Energy is racing to secure its future and is calling on major bankers to help find new sources of funding as record wholesale energy prices have disrupted the sector.

The startup, which supplies electricity and gas to 1.7 million UK customers, is taking advice from longtime banker Lazard as it explores options, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

These options include raising new funds from investors and discussing potential joint ventures or mergers with other suppliers. In this approach, Bulb has emphasized the quality and scale of its customer database.

One potential new backer who approached Bulb financing said it would be difficult in the current environment.

The UK energy sector is in crisis this year, with wholesale energy prices skyrocketing to record levels, and many suppliers have lost money as costs to those who are not fully hedged outpace customer bills.

Five small energy suppliers have already failed in recent weeks, and the industry has warned that this could be the tip of the iceberg in the coming months. The government has been told by energy suppliers from more than 50 earlier this year that there may be only 6-10 left over the winter.

“From time to time, we explore various opportunities to fund our business initiatives, lower our bills and further our mission of lowering CO2,” Bulb said in a statement.

“Like everyone else in the industry, we are monitoring our wholesale prices and how they affect our business.”

Lazard declined to comment.

The UK government is examining multiple options that represent a multi-billion-pound emergency package for the industry as the UK government warns that large suppliers will struggle to acquire millions of customers that could be transferred from future failing competitors. week and month.

Founded in 2015, Bulb has quickly become one of the UK’s largest suppliers by offering low-priced deals and referral bonuses to customers since launch. As of March this year, it is the 6th largest supplier in the UK with a market share of only 6%.

Bulb was founded by former Bain management consultant Hayden Wood and former energy trader Amit Gudka at Barclays to challenge and challenge the power of the Big Six energy supplier led by British Gas.

However, the company has come to represent many of the challenges faced by so-called challenger suppliers. The company has grown rapidly, attracting customers with affordable deals and promises of 100% renewable electricity, but is still taking huge losses. By 31 March 2020, it had lost £63 million per year.

Analysts have previously compared this to a ride-hailing or food delivery app. It was okay to take a loss while maintaining a rapidly growing market share, but it can be difficult to start a turn to profit. The average tariff was raised by £91 per year in March and £69 per year in May, but was still being levied below the price ceiling of regulator Ofgem.

Regulators raised the price cap from £139 to £1,277 last month due to surges in wholesale costs, but have continued to rise since then, and same-day gas prices in the UK have risen nearly 40% since early 2017. moon.

Competing suppliers have personally raised concerns about Bulb’s ability to withstand the impact of record wholesale gas and electricity prices, and one competitor described it as “too big to fail” given its rapid growth.

In a previous interview with the Financial Times, Wood revealed that Bulb had grown much faster than he and Gudka (who have since remained on the board but resigned management positions at the company) had imagined.

They initially started growing to 20,000 customers per year, but by 2017 Bulb found that they were adding 20,000 customers each week.

