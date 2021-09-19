US closes part of Texas border and begins repatriating Haitians





DEL RIO, Texas (AP) The United States acted on Sunday to stem the flow of migrants to Texas by blocking the Mexican border in a remote town where thousands of Haitian refugees have set up camp, and US authorities have begun to bring back some migrants to their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians crossed from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, to Del Rio, Texas for nearly three weeks.

The migrants first found other ways to cross nearby until they were confronted with federal and state law enforcement. An Associated Press reporter saw Haitian immigrants still crossing the river to the United States about 1.5 miles east of the previous point, but they were eventually stopped by border patrol officers on horseback and Texas law enforcement officials.

As they crossed, some Haitians carried crates full of food on their heads. Some took off their pants before entering the river and took them away. Others weren’t afraid to get wet.

Officers shouted at the waist-deep migrants crossing the river to get out of the water. The few hundred who had crossed successfully and were sitting along the bank on the American side were sent to the Del Rio camp. Go now, the officers shouted.

Migrant Charlie Jean had returned from the camps in Ciudad Acua to look for food for his wife and three daughters, aged 2, 5 and 12. He was waiting on the Mexican side for a restaurant to bring him an order for rice.

We need food for every day. I can do without it, but my kids can’t, said Jean, who had lived in Chile for five years before starting the journey north to the United States. We did not know if he had returned to the camp.

Haitians have migrated to the United States in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean countries after a devastating earthquake in 2010. After jobs have dried up since the Olympic Games d he summer of 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous journey by foot, bus and car to the US border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Some migrants from Del Rio camp said the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Mose made them fearful of returning to a country that seemed more unstable than when they left.

In Haiti, there is no security, said Fabricio Jean, a 38-year-old Haitian who arrived in Texas with his wife and two daughters. The country is in political crisis.

Border patrol chief Raul L. Ortiz said on Sunday that 3,300 migrants had already been evacuated from Del Rio camp to planes or detention centers, and he expects 3,000 of the approximately 12,600 migrants remainder are moved during the day. The rest should be gone within a week, he said. The first three planes left San Antonio for Port-au-Prince on Sunday, the first arriving in the afternoon.

We are working around the clock to quickly move migrants out of the heat, elements and under this bridge to our processing facilities to quickly process and remove individuals from the United States in accordance with our laws and policies, said Ortiz at a press conference. at the bridge.

The blockade and deportations marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, a Texas town of about 35,000 people about 230 kilometers west of San Antonio. It sits on a relatively remote stretch of border that does not have the capacity to accommodate and process such a large number of people.

Meanwhile in Haiti, three flights landed at Port-au-Prince airport, each carrying 145 people.

Families arriving on the first flight held the children by the hand or carried them as they exited, and some of the 145 deportees covered their heads as they boarded a large bus parked next to the plane. Dozens of people lined up to receive a plate of rice, beans, chicken and plantains as they wondered where they would sleep and how they would earn money to support their families.

All those deported received $ 100 and were tested for COVID-19, although authorities did not plan to quarantine them, said Marie-Lourde Jean-Charles of the National Migration Office.

Gary Monplaisir, 26, said his parents and sister lived in Port-au-Prince, but that he was not sure whether to stay with them because to join their home, he, his wife and their 5-year-old daughter. years would cross a gang. controlled area called Martissant where killings are commonplace.

I’m scared, he said. I don’t have a plan.

He moved to Chile in 2017, just as he was about to earn an accounting degree, to work as a tow truck driver. He then paid for his wife and daughter to join him. They tried to reach the United States because he thought he could find a better paying job and help his family in Haiti.

We were always looking for better opportunities, he said.

Some migrants said they plan to leave Haiti again as soon as possible. Valeria Ternission, 29, said she and her husband wanted to travel with their 4-year-old son to Chile, where she worked as a cashier in a bakery.

I’m really worried, especially about the child, she said. I can’t do anything here.

A Haitian political leader asked on Sunday if the nation can handle an influx of returning migrants and said the government should stop the repatriation.

We have the situation in the south with the earthquake. The economy is a disaster, (and) there are no jobs, Election Minister Mathias Pierre said, adding that most Haitians cannot meet basic needs. The Prime Minister should negotiate with the US government to stop these expulsions at this time of crisis.

Lozano reported from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, and Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press editor Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, also contributed to this report.

