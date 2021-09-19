Stockpile of COVID vaccine should be delivered to poor countries, former UK prime minister says





Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK on January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, September 19 (Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister Gordon said at a vaccine summit hosted by US President Joe Biden that plans this week should be made to move 100 million COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. said Brown.

Former Vice President Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on Wednesday in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, aiming to increase vaccination worldwide, with the goal of ending the epidemic by the end of 2022. read more

Brown sent Biden and fellow G7 leaders a study from scientific intelligence and analytics firm Airfinity, and the 100 million coronavirus vaccines stockpiled in wealthy countries in the northern hemisphere will go unused and expire by December. said it would.

Of the 5.7 billion coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide, only 2% were administered in Africa.

“We need a plan to quickly roll out a vaccine,” said Brown, who served as British finance minister for 10 years before becoming prime minister from 2007 to 2010.

“It will be a profound and collective political tragedy if this summit misses an opportunity to take action to immediately transfer goodness to poorer countries,” he said.

Airfinity data predicts that if we don’t speed up vaccine rollouts, we will see 100 million more COVID-19 cases and 1 million more deaths from ventilator and oxygen shortages by next summer.

“It is unthinkable and unconscionable to have 100 million vaccines discarded from the stockpiles of rich countries while the population of the world’s poorest countries pay for our vaccine waste due to the loss of life,” Brown said.

Brown urged leaders to decide whether countries should trade shipping contracts, how to overcome regulatory barriers to vaccine exports, and who will pay for the use of stockpiles of vaccines.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe everywhere. It is in the interest of everyone everywhere that President Biden and his fellow G7 leaders do everything necessary to eradicate COVID in every corner of our planet,” he said. .” he said.

