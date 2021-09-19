Folic acid added to non-whole wheat flour under new UK regulations | health





The UK government has announced the addition of folic acid to the most commonly consumed flour in the UK to help prevent spinal disease in babies.

Doctors recommend that pregnant women take folic acid supplements, but around 50% of pregnancies in the UK are unplanned, so many expectant mothers may not be able to take folic acid supplements early enough.

The government says requiring millers to increase their folic acid-containing non-whole wheat flour will actively help prevent around 200 neural tube defects in babies, reducing the UK total annually by about 20%.

The neural tube forms the early parts of the brain and spine within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, usually before the woman knows she is pregnant, and neural tube defects can lead to spinal disorders such as spina bifida or anencephaly.

Kate Steele, CEO of Shine, a charity that specializes in supporting people whose lives have been affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus, said: .

In simplest terms, this step is to reduce the number of families facing the shocking news that their baby will suffer from encephalopathy and will not survive. It can also prevent some babies from being affected by spina bifida, which can lead to complex physical disabilities and poor health. This is a truly significant day.

Folic acid is a man-made version of the vitamin folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, which helps the body make healthy red blood cells.

Adding folic acid to food has been a successful public health policy in many countries around the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and has resulted in reduced neural tube defects.

Non-whole wheat flour is already a solid fortification tool in the UK and the cost of fortification to industry will be minimal, the UK government said.

Alex Waugh, Director of UK Flour Millers said: Flour is a component of many foods, whether white, brown or whole wheat, and provides many of our daily fiber and protein along with essential nutrients like calcium, iron and B vitamins. supply part. .

If it is decided that folic acid should be added to flour for public health reasons, the mill will do its best to overcome all practical problems to make it a reality.

Folic acid is already voluntarily added to breakfast cereals by food manufacturers, including some gluten-free products. That said, people can usually get everything they need from a balanced diet, but need more during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The NHS strongly recommends that women of childbearing potential or planning to become pregnant take 400 micrograms of folic acid tablets daily before pregnancy and until 12 weeks of pregnancy, and this advice will continue.

Whole wheat and gluten-free foods are not fortified and these products are not within the initial scope of this policy.

